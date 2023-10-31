S.A.F.E. Place Receives Donation from McCU & Battle Jacks Fundraiser

Battle Creek, MI - This summer, during the 2023 Battle Creek Battle Jacks season at MCCU Field, a limited-edition Cereal City Baseball jersey was created with the sole purpose - to raise funds for a local not-for-profit.

Forty Cereal City Baseball jerseys were auctioned off and a donation of $1,000 was presented to Ellen Lassiter Collier, CEO, S.A.F.E. Place in October.

"We're so grateful for the support of community partners such as MCCU and the Battle Jacks. These organizations go above and beyond to make an impact on the mission of SAFE Place - creating safety for and empowering survivors of domestic violence and sex trafficking. The funds raised from this auction will directly support the 3,400 survivors we serve each year," said Lassiter Collier.

Since 2022, the Battle Jacks and MCCU have held a fundraiser as part of the Battle Jacks regular season. "Each year, we select a not-for-profit in the community to raise money for," said Corrie Rozell, CEO, MCCU. "This year, we directed our fundraising efforts to benefit S.A.F.E. Place, supporting a vital organization serving our community."

"This is the second year we designed a one-of-a-kind jersey for the fundraiser with MCCU," said Denny Smith, General Manager, Battle Creek Battle Jacks. "This year's jersey was designed to pay homage to Battle Creek and what we thought would be popular amongst fans - we definitely achieved our goal of selling all forty jerseys."

