2024 IFL Conference Championships Preview

Four teams, two games. This weekend will decide who will play in the 2024 IFL National Championship. The Eastern Conference Championship takes place on Friday evening, with the Western Conference Championship following on Monday night.

Friday night, the No. 1 seed Green Bay Blizzard (14-3) host the No. 3 seed Massachusetts Pirates (9-8). Since joining the IFL in 2010, the Blizzard have yet to win a league title, while the Pirates come into this matchup with a league championship under their belt from 2021, their first season in the IFL. This game looks to be a clash of two stout defensive units.

After they joined the IFL in 2010, they rattled off three straight playoff runs. However, from 2013 until now, the Green Bay Blizzard have made the playoffs just once, losing their first-round matchup in 2019 against the Nebraska Danger. This week, they look to make history by advancing to their first-ever IFL National Championship game. This season, Green Bay's defense has been the best in the league, allowing only 33.1 points and 196 yards per game. This defensive unit also leads the league in sacks (27), as they face a Rattlers' offense that's allowed a league-leading 21 sacks through 17 games. Offensively, the Blizzard are among the middle of the league in scoring. This season, they've averaged 45.4 points per game, coming in slightly higher than Massachusetts (42.4).

Following their upset win over Frisco last week, the Massachusetts Pirates enter the week looking to make their second championship appearance in four seasons. In their victory over the Fighters last week, Alejandro Bennifield and the Pirates' offense scored 53 points for their third 50-point game in their last four matchups. Defensively, the Pirates are similar to Green Bay, allowing just six more points and three more yards per game than the Blizzard.

On Monday night, the No. 4 seed San Diego Strike Force (11-6) travel to the Desert Diamond Arena to take on the No. 3 seed Arizona Rattlers (12-5) to crown the Western Conference Champions.

Following their last-second victory over the Vegas Knight Hawks last week, Arizona enters the week on a four-game winning streak, looking to make it five straight wins following Monday night's action. Dalton Sneed was the hero last week, scoring the winning touchdown as time expired. This week, the Rattlers take on a Strike Force defense that leads the league in interceptions (28). Defensively, the Rattlers face Nate Davis and the Strike Force offense, who average 47.5 points per game, ranking just outside of the top five. With four wins in a row, a fifth would lead the Rattlers to Henderson, NV, for the 2024 IFL National Championship.

The Strike Force continues their potential Cinderella story as they look to head into the 2024 IFL National Championship in their first-ever playoff appearance in franchise history. Offensively, the Strike Force comes in averaging 47.5 points per game, while the Rattlers' defense allows only 44.2 points per game on average. If they can repeat their offensive performance from last week against Bay Area's defense, San Diego could come away with their second upset in a row, advancing to the national championship. Arizona and San Diego split their regular season series 1-1.

Only four teams remain in the 2024 IFL Playoffs, with just two spots waiting for both conference champions to battle for the title of 2024 IFL National Champion. Be sure to follow Conference Championship weekend streamed live on Stadium Network.

