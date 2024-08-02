2024 IFL Conference Championship Betting Lines

After a first-round full of upsets, the 2024 IFL Conference Championships are officially here, as both conferences look to crown their champions following a weekend of excitement. No. 3 Massachusetts and No. 1 Green Bay will battle on Friday, Aug. 2, at 7:05 p.m. CT, with the second game between No. 4 San Diego and No. 3 Arizona on Monday, Aug. 5, at 9:05 p.m. CT. Below are the lines for the Conference Championship action according to DraftKings. Lines are available on betting platforms where sports betting is legal. Users must meet all requirements necessary to participate in legal sports betting.

For information on how you or someone you know struggling with gambling addiction can get help, call 1-800-BETSOFF (1-888-238-7633).

#3 MASSACHUSETTS PIRATES (9-8) @ #1 GREEN BAY BLIZZARD (14-3)

Spread: -7 (GB)

O/U: 81.5

mL: -298 (GB)

Battling for a chance to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2024 IFL National Championship, the No. 3 Massachusetts Pirates travel to the Resch Center to take on the No. 1 seed Green Bay Blizzard. In the regular season, these teams faced off twice, with both teams walking away with one win apiece. Following their first playoff win since 2012, the Blizzard enter the Eastern Conference Championship favored by seven points against Massachusetts.

As the highest-seeded team remaining in the playoffs, the No. 1 seed Green Bay Blizzard was the only team not upset last week, defeating the Steamwheelers with a strong second-half performance. This week, the Blizzard look to win back-to-back playoff games as they take on a Pirates team against whom they've had mixed results. In their first meeting back in Week One, Green Bay lost 44-40. However, when they met in Week 13, the Blizzard got their revenge, defeating Massachusetts 36-33 following an Andrew Mevis field goal with five seconds remaining. Since that Week 13 meeting, Green Bay has gone 5-1, including a playoff victory last week. Averaging 45.4 points per game through 17 weeks, the Blizzard come into Friday evening against a top-three defensive unit in Massachusetts. The Pirates' defense allows just 40.4 points and 199.2 yards per game. After a slow start on offense last week, Green Bay must bring a strong offensive performance to overcome Massachusetts' defense and cover the seven-point spread.

The No. 3 seed Massachusetts Pirates enters the week coming off their upset victory over Frisco. Massachusetts overcame a 16-point lead to take down the Fighters at home, punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference Championship. This week, the Pirates face off against a Blizzard team that enters the week victorious in 10 of their last 11 games, including a win over Massachusetts in Week 13. Offensively, the Pirates rank in the lower half of the league, averaging 42.4 points per game. However, in three of their last four games, Alejandro Bennifield and the Pirates have produced a 50-point performance. This week, Massachusetts faces the top defense in the league, with Green Bay holding opponents to the least amount of points (33.1) and yards (196) per game through 17 games. Last week, the Blizzard held Quad City to just 23 points, showcasing their ability to keep opponents out of the end zone. If the Pirates look to upset their second opponent in a row, their offense must find a way to move the ball against Green Bay.

The over-under for this game comes in at 81.5 points, but in their first two meetings this season, they averaged just 76.5 points, coming in short of the week's line.

#4 SAN DIEGO STRIKE FORCE (11-6) @ #3 ARIZONA RATTLERS (12-5)

Spread: -3 (AZ)

O/U: 89.5

mL: -155 (AZ)

On Monday evening, the No. 3 seed Arizona Rattlers host the No. 4 seed San Diego Strike Force in the Western Conference Championship. These teams have met twice in the regular season, ending the series tied at one win each. In an elimination match this week, Arizona is favored slightly as the Rattlers are expected to win this matchup by three points.

Following their upset over the Knight Hawks, the Rattlers come into this week on a four-game winning streak. With Arizona's win and San Diego's win over Bay Area, the Rattlers host this matchup as a No. 3 seed, getting a somewhat unexpected home playoff game. This week against the Strike Force, Arizona's offense faces the top secondary in the league. Through 17 games, the Strike Force has hauled in 28 interceptions, returning them for a total of 323 yards and three touchdowns. The Rattlers average 48.4 points per game, as they match up with the Strike Force, who allow an average of 43 points per game. Looking to win their first Western Conference Championship since 2021, the Rattlers are slightly favored to be the team from the West to advance to the 2024 IFL National Championship.

After beating Bay Area last week in the quarterfinals, San Diego enters this game with an upset on their mind for the second week in a row. Last week was San Diego's first playoff victory in franchise history as the Strike Force looks to upset Arizona on their path to the National Championship game. Offensively, San Diego scores slightly less Arizona on the season, averaging 47.5 points per game. Playing on the road again this week, Nate Davis and the Strike Force offense face off against a Rattlers defense that allows an average of 44.2 points per game. Last week, San Diego scored 49 points against a Bay Area defense that ranked higher than Arizona's defense, making an upset on Sunday by the Strike Force possible if their offense shows up similarly. In their first playoff run in franchise history, the Strike Force could hand out two upsets before appearing in the 2024 IFL National Championship.

This week's over-under line is 89.5 points, coming in slightly higher than the over-under in the Eastern Conference Championship. Both teams combined for 96.5 points in their two regular-season matchups.

Both conference championships are streamed on the Stadium Network, allowing fans to watch on multiple platforms. Learn more about viewing options at www.GoIFL.com. Action for this week can be found on all legal betting platforms where legal gambling is permitted. Please bet responsibly.

