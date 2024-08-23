2024 Brantford Bulldogs Training Camp Presented by Premier Professional Accountants

On Monday, August 26th, the Brantford Bulldogs will welcome upwards of 60 hopefuls to the Brantford Civic Centre as Training Camp gets underway, presented by our partners Premier Professional Accountants.

The Bulldogs will run closed door sessions Monday & Tuesday, with the big event of the week coming on Wednesday, August 29th when the team will throw open the Civic Centre doors at 3:30pm to welcome the fans for the Black & Gold Game at 4:00pm, also presented by Premier Professional Accountants.

With the 2024 pre-season beginning on Friday in Kitchener for the Labour Day Showcase, the Bulldogs will look to have iron sharpen iron and internal competition will be at a fever pitch. Stay tuned to Brantford Bulldogs socials and right here on brantfordbulldogs.com for daily camp updates and don't forget to join us on Wednesday, August 29th, with doors at 3:30pm & puck drop at 4:00pm for the annual Black & Gold game!

