2024-25 Colorado Mammoth Week 1 Training Camp Takeaways

November 3, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - With the first week of the Colorado Mammoth's 2024-25 Training Camp officially in the books, guys have returned home to their respective residences with a renewed passion, reminder of their goals and likely a few bumps and bruises as the squad was getting after it all weekend long.

Which is exactly what you'd expect from a team eager to start the season off on the right foot as 31 men battle it out for the team's 25 available positions, which includes 21 active roster spots and four Practice Player availabilities.

While the organization can of course cut players at any given point of camp, there aren't any cuts expected until after Week 2 has concluded, as healthy and competitive bodies are always a good thing during preseason skirmishes. Especially when there are quite literally jobs on the line for both teams in any given showdown.

We truly won't know what the charisma between guys on this squad will look like until a few games into the season, but a few preseason scrimmages against the Vancouver Warriors, San Diego Seals and Rochester Knighthawks will go a long way in both seeing what this group is capable of and what the roster bubble is looking like.

Traveling to Vancouver (Week 2), San Diego (Week 3) and Oakville, Ontario (Week 4), the team enjoyed a bit of recovery time during its lone weekend in Denver by executing its annual Media Day inside Ball Arena aka the LOUD HOUSE Saturday, Nov. 2 before taking in a film session and getting back to work inside Foothills Fieldhouse later that night.

So, in the name of celebrating some "Welcome Back, Lacrosse" vibes, we're taking a quick look at some of the top takeaways from this weekend's action in Lakewood, Colorado:

Hopey is still tall, long and laying down the law, back commanding the boys during their first set of practices ahead of the 2024-25 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season. He's also soaking up plenty of blocked shots (not something that's necessarily encouraged at camp, but after leading the league with 28 last year, it's merely part of his game), an ode to his leadership overall as he continued setting the tone as to how serious these reps are.

Friday night officially marked the return of the Leezer Lazer as the organization's right-handed All-Pro got back on the turf with the burgundy boys for the first time in far too long. Healed up and getting back into the swing of things since nursing up a lower-body injury, the team's quarterback is back in action and will be involved in any and all sets the Mammoth are interested in scoring with. Hell, the entire right side of the offense is expected to produce, with Connor Kelly, Tyson Gibson and Zed Williams joining Flyin' Ryan Lee to easily make up one of the most talented group of righties in the league.

It's cliché to say this group was going hard during its first chance to sharped iron with iron - but it was exactly the reality seeing the team's veterans and youngsters alike get after it in disciplined, yet at times scrappy, fashion. No gloves were dropped but the passion was evident and the try was on display 100%. Several of the new guys in town spending their first camp in Colorado picked up early that Head Coach Pat Coyle was expecting a lot from this group. And that begins now.

Defenseman Ryan McLean looks like a big, mean defending machine. But the way his aggressive nature was on display he appeared to be somebody who just wants to be involved in the play, regardless of drill or situation. One of several ex-Panther City Lacrosse Club talents who are getting a shot to make Colorado's squad this time around. Naturally, forward Will Malcom, who the team selected No. 1 overall during the offseason's dispersal draft, regularly had his silky mitts on display. We're talking step-backs, backing down his man, diving efforts, all of it. This kid is the real deal and fans are going to LOVE seeing him back in the LOUD HOUSE wearing burgundy and black. Defenseman Brent Mitchell looked good early as well, so it'll be interesting to see what their rotation looks like when scrimmages roll around come Week 2.

It was also easy to see sophomore defensemen Owen Down and Sean Kriwokon made good use of their summer ball time north of the border playing with Offensive Coordinator Jason Bishop and teammates, as the duo of second years were noticeably mobile and communicative. Which is a great sign considering the team's established core of defenders are healthy and ready to rock. Fellow physical imposers in Brett Craig and Warren Jeffrey were on the prowl as well, which is a scary set of younger guys to complement the likes of Robert Hope, Jordan Gilles, Jalen Chaster, Tyler Garrison, Tim Edwards and company.

The team's pair of rookie goaltenders were holding their own throughout the weekend, specifically Nathan Whittom, whom the team drafted in the second round (21st overall) of the 2024 NLL Entry Draft, the first netminder selected back in September. That said, All-Pro Dillon Ward looks healthy and motivated to ensure this team turns things around after its 5-13 slate last time out.

Defensive Coordinator Dan MacRae has his first trip around the circuit as a bench boss under his belt and already looks more comfortable leading the team's D-zone efforts alongside Coyle. His presence in the huddle, on the floor and from the sidelines was apparent, which is a good sign for the former on-field talent who has plenty of wisdom to bring to the table. Bishop, who spent the summer coaching the New Westminster Salmonbellies, understands the team is very much in win now mode, which means the offense needs to be buzzing while utilizing its many snipers.

