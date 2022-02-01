2022 Single Game Tickets on Sale Today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- With the countdown to Opening Day on, the Birmingham Barons are excited to announce that single game tickets sales for the 2022 season will begin at 10:00 a.m today. The Barons open this year's campaign at Regions Field on Friday, April 8 for a quick three game home stand against the interstate adversary Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by ordering online, over the phone at 205-988-3200, or by visiting the Joe Drake Box Office located at Regions Field, Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Purchases made in person at the Joe Drake Box Office will be cashless.

Online purchases can be made at barons.com through our new ticketing partner, Tickets.com. The Barons organization is always looking to improve and offer new ballpark amenities at Regions Field each year and one such is the new ticket system by Tickets.com in 2022. This new ticketing system, which is used by numerous Major and Minor League Baseball organizations, will continue providing easy, fast and efficient ticket purchasing opportunities digitally and in-person at Regions Field.

Single game tickets start as low as $10.00 and are available for all 69 home games in 2022. See below for a breakdown of single game ticket pricing:

Single Game Ticket Pricing**:

General Admission/Berm Seating - $10 advanced, $13 day of game

Baseline Box - $13 advanced, $16 day of game

Field Reserved - $16 advanced, $19 day of game

Dugout Premium - $20 advanced, $23 day of game

*Children, seniors, and military with ID will receive two dollars off day of game ticket price and only in person at the Joe Drake Ticket Office

**Sales tax not included

***Pricing subject to change

