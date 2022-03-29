2022 Promotions Are Here

March 29, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







With Opening Day on April 8 just 10 days away, we're excited to unveil our jam-packed 2022 Promotional Schedule!

Individual Game Tickets are available right now at SpringfieldCardinals.com, by calling (417) 863-0395 or visiting us at the Cardinals Front Office at Hammons Field from Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.

You can guarantee any of the Promotional Giveaway Items below with a Promo Seat today. Promo Seats guarantee you one of that night's Promotional Giveaway Items and come with a Diamond Box Seat for that game, all for just $28 plus tax.

And remember, you can guarantee EVERY Promotional Giveaway Item this year with a RED Access Membership and a Promo Club! Home Run Members and above have the exclusive opportunity to add on a Promo Club Membership for just $99 and reserve one of each Promotional Giveaway Item this season, one of the many benefits of RED Access. Visit SpringfieldCardinals.com/Memberships to explore RED Access today.

This year's Promotional Schedule features 24 incredible giveaway items, brand-new Weekly Promotions, never-been-done-before Theme Nights and more, including:

Busch Stadium Exclusives

-St. Louis Cardinals Ticket for Two Vouchers (2,000) on May 7

-Paul Goldschmidt Bobblehead/Pet Photo Frames (2,000) on June 5

-Yadier Molina & Adam Wainwright Mystery Championship Replica Rings (2,000) on June 16

-Mike Shannon Bobbleheads (2,000) on July 14

-"YADI" Tumblers (2,000) on July 30

-Budweiser St. Louis Cardinals Cornhole Bags (1,500, ages 21+) on August 18

-1982 Mystery Player World Championship Replica Rings (2,000) on August 19

-Yadier Molina & Adam Wainwright Mystery Jerseys (2,000) on August 20

-Build-A-Bear Workshop Hall of Fame Bears (2,000) on Sept. 4

-Stan Musial & Red Schoendienst Double Bobbleheads (2,000) on Sept. 10

More Must-Have Bobbleheads

-Vision Clinic Tommy Edman Bobbleheads (2,000) on June 18

-Loren Cook Company Ted Simmons Career Highlights Bobbleheads (2,000) on June 30

-Hiland Dairy Captain America Bobbleheads (2,000) on July 16

Can't-Miss Wearables and More

-Mercy Clear Bags (4,000) on April 8

-Henry's Towing Key Chains (2,000) on June 2

-Central Bank of the Ozarks Heather Performance Trucker Caps (2,000) on June 4

-Price Cutter & Bar-S Foods Kids Pop-Its (2,000) on July 2

-Mercy Victory Blue Dry Fit Polo Shirts (2,000) on July 15

-Aaron Sachs & Associates Route 66 Super Soft Shirts (2,000) on July 28

-Christmas in July American National Christmas Ornaments on July 29

-Great Southern Bank $9,000 Giveaway on Sept. 1

-Coca-Cola Long Sleeve Super Soft Shirts (2,000) on Sept. 3

-Ozark Fence & Supply Co. Camo Stocking Caps (2,000) on Sept. 9

-Fan Appreciation Day Free Vouchers for a 2023 Springfield Game (All Fans) on Sept. 11

Weekly Promos

-Happy Half-Hour - Drink specials BEFORE EVERY GAME on all adult beverages (fans 21+) for 30 minutes after gates open

-BRAND-NEW Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesdays - Hot Dogs and Bratwursts for just $2

-Purina Woof Wednesdays - Dogs welcome every Wednesday night home game

-BRAND-NEW Thirsty Thursday (TM) - Drink specials all game on all adult beverages for fans 21+ every Thursday

-Friday Fireworks - After every Friday game

-Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sundays - Free ice cream for kids before every Sunday game

-MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases - After every Sunday game

Theme Night Line-Up!

-Infuze Credit Union/Fort Leonard Wood Military Appreciation Night and Fireworks Celebration on April 23

-Half-Way to Halloween, Halloween Costume Dress-Up, and Friday the 13th Fireworks on May 13

-Purina Bark in the Park on June 5

-Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, Marvel Super Hero (TM) Dress-Up, Super Power Fans-On-Field Fireworks on June 17

-Freedom Week Fireworks Celebrations each night from July 1 - July 3

-Marvel Super Hero (TM) Night with Hiland Dairy Captain America Bobbleheads (2,000) on July 16

-Christmas in July with American National Christmas Ornaments (2,000) and Holly Jolly Fireworks on July 29

And more!

For the full 2022 Promotional Schedule and to get your tickets right now, call (417) 863-0395. All Promotional Giveaway dates and times are subject to change.

