2020 Frontier League Tryout Camp & Draft

The 28th annual Frontier League Tryout Camp and Draft will be held on Monday, April 27 and Tuesday, April 28 at the Lake Erie Crushers' stadium in Avon, Ohio.

All 14 Frontier League teams will be represented at the workouts, and scouts from multiple Major League Baseball teams also attend. Representatives from other independent leagues participate as well. Advance registration is available at frontierleaguetryouts.eventbrite.com while walk-up registration will begin at 8:00 AM on Monday, April 27.

The workouts officially begin at 9:00 AM on April 27 and will feature a 60-yard dash, fielding and throwing drills for infielders, outfielders, and catchers, and batting practice for position players while pitchers will throw 15-20 pitch bullpens. Following the first day, the field managers will post a list of players invited back for inter-squad games on April 28. At the conclusion of the games, action will break for 30 minutes as clubs and prepare for the draft.

An average of 35 players each season have been drafted and signed to spring training contracts over the past eight years. Each year, at least one tryout camp participant has appeared in the Frontier League's All-Star Game. Several draftees have gone on to be signed by Major League Baseball organizations, with four draftees having ascended to the Major Leagues (Chris Jakubauskas, Seattle; Josh Smoker, New York Mets; Chris Smith, Toronto; and Robert Stock, San Diego).

"We take great pride in giving players an outlet to showcase their talents and provide a quality experience at minimal cost," said Frontier League Bill Lee. "Our clubs take this event very seriously as they look to complete their spring training rosters, and with five new teams joining for the 2020 season we will have more opportunities for players to be signed."

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest running of the modern independent leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. More information and the complete 2020 schedule can be found at www.frontierleague.com.

Crushers Stadium is located 20 miles west of downtown Cleveland at exit 151 off I-90. Spring training for Frontier League teams begins on Thursday, April 30 with the regular season opening on May 14.

IMPORTANT: As per the manufacturer's warranty for the artificial playing surface at Crushers Stadium, all players trying out must wear turf shoes or molded cleats. No metal cleats will be allowed. This policy is the same that is in effect for all events at Crushers Stadium. Players attempting to enter Crushers Stadium with metal cleats will be immediately disqualified from the workouts. In addition, there is a strict no seed policy at the stadium, and all tryout hopefuls, and fans watching, are not permitted to bring seeds into the facility.

