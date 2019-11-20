2020 Burlington Bees Special Events Set

Burlington, IA - The Burlington Bees are excited to welcome back some fan-favorite events and usher in new, exciting reasons to come out to Community Field in 2020. 2020 single game tickets go on sale beginning March 2, but several discounted packages and season tickets are available for the holidays.

Many one-night special events are planned throughout the season. The popular Bark at the Park event has been turned into a series of four events and renamed Pups and Pints. Mediapolis Veterinary Clinic will sponsor a giveaway bobble head dog in memory of Rookie, the Bees late ballpark dog. A special package price will include admission for one human, one dog, a beer and a dog treat. A new series of promos called Nerd Out Nights will include opportunities for wannabe knights, wizards, pirates, Goonies and gamers to geek out with fellow fanatics.

Mark your calendars for the following special event dates:

April 13 - Opening Night

May 3 - Nurse Appreciation Day/Moms & Minis Day

May 15 - Emergency Responders Night

May 16- Armed Forces Night

May 26- Pups and Pints #1

May 28- Teacher Appreciation Night

May 29- Halloween in May

May 30- Nerd Out Night #1- Medieval Night

June 5- School's Out for Summer Bash

June 6- American Cancer Society Night/Cancer Survivor Night

June 16- Pups and Pints #2

June 19- Lee County Community Weekend

June 20- Nerd Out Night #2: Goonies & Pirates/ Lee County Community Weekend

June 21 - Day for Dads/ Lee County Community Weekend

July 10- Nerd Out Night #3: Retro Gaming Night/ Little League Recognition Night/Mt. Pleasant Community Weekend

July 11- Latin Heritage Night/ Mt. Pleasant Community Weekend

July 12 - 2020 Bees Team Set Card Giveaway/Mt. Pleasant Community Weekend

July 21 - Pups and Pints #3

July 24 - Capes & Crowns Night (Superhero and Princess event)

August 7 - Boy Scout Night

August 8 - Nerd Out Night #4: Wizard Night

August 13- Back to School Carnival Bash

August 14- Kick-Off to College Football Night

August 15- Girl Scout Night

August 18- Pups and Pints #4

September 1 - Fan and Sponsor Appreciation Night (Free general admission)

Throughout the 2020 season, the Bees will light up the sky above Community Field with 8 postgame fireworks extravaganzas. Fireworks nights will be June 6 and 20, July 3, 11 and 25, August 8, 14 and 29.

Game times for the 2020 season are as follows:

All weekday games (Monday-Friday) will begin at 6:30 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. First pitch for Saturday games in April and May at Community Field is scheduled for 5 p.m., with gates opening at 4 p.m. June-September game time on Saturdays is 6:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 pm. The tradition of Sunday afternoon games will continue with 2 pm games scheduled throughout the summer. Gates will open at 1 on Sundays.

December 2 - 17 a daily special will be offered weekdays as a part of the Bees 12 Days of Christmas promotion. Connect with the Burlington Bees on Facebook for more information or visit gobees.com.

