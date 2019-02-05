2019 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Promotional Calendar: Giveaways

February 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have 35 giveaways on their promo calendar for the 2019 season. These giveaways include eleven bobbleheads and several other memorable collectables for fans of the Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. All giveaways are available to the first 1,000 fans to enter the stadium unless otherwise noted.

BOBBLEHEADS:

The Timber Rattlers have eleven Bobblehead Giveaways on the 2019 schedule. The Opening Night Bobblehead giveaway is an All-Fan Giveaway. Ten-game bobblehead packages are available from the Timber Rattlers Box Office right now. Fans who purchase the bobblehead package guarantee that they will receive a bobblehead for every game - excluding Opening Day.

Saturday, April 6: Lorenzo Cain (OPENING DAY - ALL FAN GIVEAWAY) presented by Pepsi and Asphalt Seal & Repair

Sunday, April 28: 1995 Fang with a silver base presented by Dairy Queen

Friday, May 10: Cascabeles Sugar Skull presented by DiGiornio Pizza

Friday, May 31: Bratman presented by Cher-Make

Sunday, June 9: Zach Davies presented by U.S. Cellular

Sunday, June 23: Adam Jones & Danny Jansen Double Bobblehead

Sunday, July 7: Fang in Military Appreciation Jersey presented by Skipper Bud's

Sunday, July 21: Corbin Burnes presented by Valley Vision Clinic

Sunday, August 4: Whiffer Bobble Boy

Thursday, August 15: Freddy Peralta

Thursday, August 29: Fans' Choice Bobblehead presented by Pick 'n Save

SOUVENIR 7:

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have put together seven games with giveaways as part of a mini-season ticket package. If you purchase one of these Souvenir 7 packages, you will guarantee receiving each of the following items. If you do not purchase a Souvenir Seven package, you will have to be one of the first 1,000 fans (Unless otherwise indicated) to attend the game that night to receive the giveaway!

- Friday, April 26: Fang Mini-figure presented by Children's Hospital of Wisconsin

- Thursday, May 9: TBA

- Thursday, May 30: Timber Rattlers/Toy Story Socks presented by Stacey Hennessey, Century 21 Ace Realty

- Thursday, June 20: TBA

- Thursday, July 18: Timber Rattlers Safari Hat presented by 4imprint

- Thursday, August 1: Souvenir Cup presented by AZCO, Inc.

- Thursday, August 22: T-Shirt with a Wisconsin Theme presented by Unison Credit Union

PLAYER MAGNETS (For First 500 Fans):

Timber Rattlers players will appear on four separate magnets presented by Lamers Bus Lines and you can collect them all. The players to appear on the magnets and the dates these unique collectables are scheduled to be given away will be announced near Opening Day.

PLAYER POSTERS (For First 1,000 Fans):

The Timber Rattlers will highlight members of the 2019 team by giving away a series of ten posters throughout this season. The players to be featured and the dates of the posters to be given away will be announced near Opening Day:

ADDITIONAL GIVEAWAYS:

THURSDAY, APRIL 25 - Retro Baseball Cap: If you are one of the first 500 fans to attend this game, you can take home a Retro Timber Rattlers replica baseball cap.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17 - Cash Envelope: Fox Communities Credit Union will be at the stadium on this night and they will hand out envelopes to everyone as they enter the stadium. Some envelopes will contain different denominations of cash.

MONDAY, AUGUST 12 - Bike Helmet: Neuroscience Group will have a limited number of bike helmets for children who attend our annual Kids Rock the Ballpark Day!

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2019 season at Beloit on Thursday, April 4. Wisconsin's home opener is Saturday, April 6 at 4:05pm against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

The schedule for the 2019 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season is available here. Fans may purchase full season, half season, seven-game to ten-game packages, or group outings for the season through the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium by calling (800) WI-TIMBER or (920) 733-4152; stopping at the Ticket Office; or online through timberrattlers.com. Individual game tickets for 2019 will go on sale on Saturday, March 16 at 10:00am.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from February 5, 2019

2019 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Promotional Calendar: Giveaways - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.