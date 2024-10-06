10.6.2024: Birmingham Legion FC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

October 6, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video







Ezra Armstrong recorded the first two-goal game of his career in the USL Championship and Oalex Anderson also found the net as North Carolina FC held on for a 3-2 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium to move within two points of the playoff positions in the Eastern Conference.

