10.6.2024: Birmingham Legion FC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights
October 6, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video
Ezra Armstrong recorded the first two-goal game of his career in the USL Championship and Oalex Anderson also found the net as North Carolina FC held on for a 3-2 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium to move within two points of the playoff positions in the Eastern Conference.
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from October 6, 2024
- Spokane Zephyr FC Falls to Dallas Trinity FC - Spokane Zephyr FC
- Dallas Trinity FC Defeats Spokane Zephyr FC, 2-1 - Dallas Trinity FC
- Late Equalizer Forces Draw for Carolina Ascent FC at Lexington SC - Carolina Ascent FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.