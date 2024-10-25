10.25.2024: DC Power FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

In her USL Super League debut, 17-year-old USL Academy signing Allie Flanagan bagged a brace to secure DC Power FC its first home win in history at Audi Field. The match ended 2-1 with Lexington SC's Marykate McGuire netting the lone goal for the visitors.

