10.25.2024: DC Power FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
October 25, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
In her USL Super League debut, 17-year-old USL Academy signing Allie Flanagan bagged a brace to secure DC Power FC its first home win in history at Audi Field. The match ended 2-1 with Lexington SC's Marykate McGuire netting the lone goal for the visitors.
Check out the United Soccer League One Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from October 25, 2024
- Know Before You Go: 10/26 vs. Central Valley Fuego FC - Union Omaha
- Get to Know Our Opponent: Tormenta FC - Greenville Triumph SC
- Velocity Looks to Cap Off Regular Season with Victory Over Knoxville - Spokane Velocity FC
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Host Lexington SC in Home Finale - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.