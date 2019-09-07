: Jackets Season Ends in Lexington

LEXINGTON, KY: The Augusta GreenJackets (San Francisco Giants) playoff run ended in disappointment. An incredible 2019 season ended with a 4-2 loss against the Lexington Legends (Kansas City Royals) on Friday night. The Legends took the series 2-0 and they advance to face the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers) in the SAL Championship. Hickory defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles) in the SAL North Division Championship.

The Jackets finished the regular season 77-61 and had the best overall record in the SAL South Division.

In the 4th inning, after Kei-Wei Teng tossed three innings of scoreless baseball, Lexington got a leadoff home run from Rubendy Jaquez to make it 1-0 Legends. Later in the 4th inning, a wild pitch scored Jeison Guzman, and the Lexington lead was extended to 2-0.

The Legends kept the scoring going in the 4th inning when Nate Eaton ripped a single to make it 3-0. Teng finishes his night after five-innings and he allowed three runs, while striking-out two. The Jackets had an answer though in the 5th inning.

Simon Whiteman delivered with a two-RBI double down the left field line, it put the Jackets down by just a run. Lexington led 3-2 as we went to the 8th inning. The Legends added an insurance run in the 8th inning. A wild pitch gave Lexington a 4-2 lead and for the 2nd consecutive game, Brandon Marklund shut the door. He went the final two-innings to get the save, and it sent Lexington to the SAL Championship.

