Hall of Fame Inductee Spotlight: Ryan Chambers

December 20, 2018





NEWPORT, RI- The next Newport Gulls Hall of Fame Inductee Spotlight features Ryan Chambers. Ryan is a member of the Fifth Class of Newport Gulls Hall of Famers to be inducted on February 2, 2019, at Gurney's Newport Resort. Ryan Chambers was a member of the 2003 and 2004 Newport Gulls roster. He was a two-way player for the Brigham- Young University Cougars but spent the vast majority of his playing time while in Newport patrolling the Cardines Field outfield. Chambers hit and threw from the left side and was considered a "five-tool" player. When asked about Chambers' skill set, Newport Gulls Manager Chuck Paiva said "Ryan was a quiet leader on the field, but a dangerous hitter at the plate. He could hit for average and power, could really run and was a plus defender."

Chambers' stats confirm Paiva's statements. His 15 stolen bases in 2003 and 13 in 2004 were both second on the team. He had a staggering eight outfield assists in 2003 and another five in 2004, but truly shined at the plate. The 6-foot native of Yucaipa, CA finished his career in blue and orange with a regular season batting average of .298, 14 home runs, 16 doubles, 49 rbi, and his 19 walks in 2004 led all the Gulls hitters.

The New England Collegiate Baseball League named Chambers an All- NECBL First Team performer in 2004 in addition to earning the opportunity to represent the Southern Division as a starting outfielder in the 2004 NECBL All- Star Game. Chambers was also a member of the Mountain West Conference All- Conference Team in 2004 and 2005 during his time at BYU. After completing three seasons as a Cougar, the Chicago Cubs selected Chambers in the 2005 First- Year Player Draft.

"We were fortunate to have him for two summers. He was such a class act at all times", Paiva said.

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is sure to be a special night honoring Chambers and the rest of the inductees.

