Wolves' Franchise-Record Home Win Streak Halted at 13 Games
February 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - Former Chicago Wolves players Andrew Agozzino, Samuel Blais and Ville Husso helped propel the San Antonio Rampage to a 2-1 victory over the Wolves Saturday night at Allstate Arena. With the loss, Chicago's franchise-record home win streak ended at 13 consecutive games.
While defenseman Griffin Reinhart scored for the Wolves (25-17-6-2), Agozzino scored a power-play goal set up by Blais and Husso made 30 saves for the Rampage (26-20-6).
"We had lots of scoring chances," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "(Husso) played really good tonight. He got to rebounds. He made secondary saves."
Reinhart boomed a shot from the left point that found its way through net-front traffic and behind Husso (12-8-2) for the 1-0 Chicago lead at 11:19 of the first frame.
Just 1:46 later - with Brett Sterling serving a slashing minor - the Rampage knotted the game 1-1. On the rush, defenseman David Warsofsky leaned into a shot from the top of the left circle. Agozzino was at the net side and tucked the puck between Kasimir Kaskisuo (12-11-2) and the post for the equalizer.
While the Wolves were on the power play, San Antonio took the 2-1 lead at 8:31 of the second session. Right wing Reid Petryk corralled a turnover in the Rampage zone and skated the length of the ice up on his off wing, unchallenged, and lasered a shot top-shelf over Kaskisuo's glove.
Kaskisuo made 20 saves in the loss.
The Wolves host the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday, Feb. 18, at Allstate Arena for the second time in four days. The 3 p.m. game will be televised on CW50. For ticket information or complete game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.
