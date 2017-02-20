Wolf Pack Weekly, February 20-26

WOLF PACK WEEKLY: February 20-26, 2017

The Wolf Pack (19-28-3-2, 43 pts., .413) started a three-game weekend with a 3-2 win at Lehigh Valley this past Friday night, in the front end of a back-to-back set in Allentown, but lost the rematch Saturday evening, 6-4. The weekend concluded with a 4-2 home defeat at the hands of the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday. Brandon Halverson made a Wolf Pack season-high 42 saves, including 23 in the third period, in Friday's win, and Justin Fontaine stretched a personal season-high point-scoring streak to seven games (5-4-9) with 2-2-4 in the three tilts.

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

Atlantic Division

Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA STK P10 S/O PIM

1 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 54 37 14 3 0 77 0.713 182 130 0-3-0-0 5-5-0-0 1-0 740

2 Lehigh Valley Phantoms 52 34 16 2 0 70 0.673 191 149 2-0-0-0 5-5-0-0 1-0 678

3 Bridgeport Sound Tigers 51 33 16 1 1 68 0.667 160 144 7-0-0-0 9-1-0-0 5-1 806

4 Providence Bruins 53 30 14 5 4 69 0.651 158 135 1-0-0-0 6-3-0-1 3-4 656

5 Hershey Bears 53 26 16 8 3 63 0.594 179 164 0-1-0-0 6-3-1-0 0-3 832

6 Springfield Thunderbirds 52 20 23 7 2 49 0.471 130 148 3-0-0-0 4-5-1-0 1-2 777

7 Hartford Wolf Pack 52 19 28 3 2 43 0.413 139 183 0-2-0-0 4-5-0-1 3-2 654

North Division

Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA STK P10 S/O PIM

1 Syracuse Crunch 52 26 17 4 5 61 0.587 156 157 1-0-0-0 5-5-0-0 2-5 915

2 Albany Devils 54 30 22 1 1 62 0.574 152 147 0-1-0-0 5-5-0-0 2-1 899

3 Toronto Marlies 52 26 22 3 1 56 0.538 160 143 2-0-0-0 7-2-1-0 1-1 769

4 St. John's IceCaps 54 24 23 6 1 55 0.509 154 167 0-1-0-0 4-5-1-0 3-1 893

5 Binghamton Senators 52 23 26 2 1 49 0.471 135 167 0-1-0-0 5-5-0-0 2-1 566

6 Utica Comets 51 20 23 6 2 48 0.471 131 154 0-2-0-0 2-7-0-1 0-2 618

7 Rochester Americans 52 21 29 0 2 44 0.423 141 170 1-0-0-0 3-6-0-1 1-2 594

Central Division

Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA STK P10 S/O PIM

1 Grand Rapids Griffins 51 34 14 1 2 71 0.696 178 121 4-0-0-0 7-3-0-0 2-2 511

2 Milwaukee Admirals 52 30 17 3 2 65 0.625 149 144 3-0-0-0 6-3-1-0 2-2 843

3 Chicago Wolves 54 30 17 4 3 67 0.620 181 147 2-0-1-0 6-2-1-1 1-3 708

4 Cleveland Monsters 50 24 20 2 4 54 0.540 119 130 1-0-0-0 5-3-1-1 5-4 655

5 Iowa Wild 54 25 22 5 2 57 0.528 132 144 0-3-0-1 5-3-1-1 3-2 595

6 Charlotte Checkers 51 23 24 4 0 50 0.490 128 140 1-0-1-0 6-3-1-0 1-0 578

7 Rockford IceHogs 54 19 24 8 3 49 0.454 126 172 0-1-0-0 5-2-3-0 4-3 715

8 Manitoba Moose 51 19 26 3 3 44 0.431 124 160 0-3-0-0 2-7-0-1 2-3 686

Pacific Division

Rank Team GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA STK P10 S/O PIM

1 San Jose Barracuda 45 30 11 1 3 64 0.711 157 109 11-0-0-0 10-0-0-0 0-3 567

2 San Diego Gulls 46 28 14 2 2 60 0.652 145 119 0-1-0-0 8-2-0-0 2-2 608

3 Ontario Reign 47 26 13 8 0 60 0.638 141 133 0-1-0-0 4-4-2-0 2-0 667

4 Tucson Roadrunners 45 22 18 5 0 49 0.544 127 148 1-0-0-0 2-8-0-0 2-0 746

5 Texas Stars 48 24 21 1 2 51 0.531 153 159 0-1-0-0 4-6-0-0 1-2 759

6 Bakersfield Condors 46 20 20 5 1 46 0.500 129 134 1-0-0-0 5-4-1-0 1-1 490

7 Stockton Heat 45 19 21 4 1 43 0.478 128 133 0-9-1-0 0-9-1-0 0-1 735

8 San Antonio Rampage 53 21 27 4 1 47 0.443 131 165 0-6-0-1 2-7-0-1 1-1 689

This week:

It's another three-games-in-three-days set for the Wolf Pack this weekend, as the club continues a stretch of playing six out of seven games at home. The Hershey Bears visit the XL Center on Friday night for a 7:15 PM game, and then the Wolf Pack head to Springfield on Saturday night for a 7:05 date with the Thunderbirds. On Sunday the Binghamton Senators make their only regular-season visit to Hartford, for a 5:00 faceoff.

Friday, February 24 vs. the Hershey Bears (Washington) at the XL Center, 7:15 PM

- The first 2,000 fans into this game will receive the fourth of four sets of Wolf Pack 20th-anniversary trading cards being given away during this 2016-17 season, presented by KOTA. The set will be comprised of the group of the players chosen as the top five all-time in franchise history.

- At this and every Friday-night home game this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 beers through the start of the second period.

- The Bears received 11th-year pro defenseman Tom Gilbert, a veteran of 655 career NHL games, on loan from the parent Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

- This is the last of five straight road games for the Bears, who have lost three out of four since a 4-2 win over the Wolf Pack last Saturday in Hershey.

- The Bears have won the last two games of the season series, after the Wolf Pack took the first pair. The two clubs have split a pair of previous XL Center meetings, the Wolf Pack winning 3-2 in overtime October 26 and Hershey prevailing 5-4 on January 25.

- Tickets for this and all remaining 2016-17 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger are just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $2 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Saturday, February 25 at the Springfield Thunderbirds (Florida) at the MassMutual Center, 7:05 PM

- Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Wolf Pack at the XL Center was the Thunderbirds' third straight, after a stretch in which they won only one out of eight games (1-6-1-0) and two out of 14 (2-10-2).

- Twelfth-year veteran goaltender Mike McKenna chalked up his 200th career AHL win Sunday, making 24 saves against the Wolf Pack in Springfield's 4-2 triumph.

- The Wolf Pack are 2-3-0-0 thus far in their first-ever season series vs. the Thunderbirds, 1-1-0-0 on the road, having lost to Springfield, 3-2, on December 30 at the MassMutual Center before a 3-2 win there February 10.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Sunday, February 26 vs. the Binghamton Senators (Ottawa) at the XL Center, 5:00 PM

- At this and every Wolf Pack Sunday home game of the season, fans can take advantage of the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40.

- Also at every Sunday Wolf Pack home game this season, the first 2,000 fans will receive a "hockey bingo" card. The spaces on these cards contain possibilities that might happen in the game, and if they do, fans can fill in the spaces to win Wolf Pack bingo prizes.

- Chad Nehring, last season's Wolf Pack point and goal-scoring leader (22-26-48 in 76 GP), has 3-10-13 in 36 games this year with the Senators.

- Binghamton enters the week having won three of its last four games, to climb within six points of a playoff spot in the North Division.

- This game concludes a two-game season series between the Wolf Pack and Binghamton, and is Senators' only regular-season visit to the XL Center. In the only previous meeting, November 19 in Binghamton, the Wolf Pack fell by a score of 6-3.

- Tickets for this and all 2016-17 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger are just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $2 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Wolf Pack Community Appearances:

The Wolf Pack have the following appearances scheduled this week. For further information on these, or any other Wolf Pack community initiatives, contact Wolf Pack community relations manager Frank Berrian, at (860) 541-4728:

- Thursday, February 23, 5:00 PM, Liquor Depot, 687 West Main St., New Britain, CT

The Wolf Pack's beloved mascot, Sonar, meets and greets shoppers as part of the Wolf Pack's partnership with ROGO Distributors and Coors Light.

- Friday, February 24, 9:00 AM, Silver Lane Elementary School, 15 Mercer Ave., East Hartford, CT

Sonar joins in the fun of Silver Lane Elementary's Fraternity Day of Service book event.

Recent Transactions:

Spiro Goulakos - returned by the Wolf Pack to Greenville (ECHL) February 15.

Allan McPherson - released by the Wolf Pack from a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement February 15.

Practice:

All Wolf Pack practices are open to the media at the XL Center or Champions Skating Center in Cromwell. As schedules are subject to last-minute changes, please call the public relations department at (860) 541-4791 before attending a practice.

Tue., February 21 10:30 - 11:30 AM, XL Center

Wed., February 22 10:30 - 11:30 AM, Champions Skating Center

Thurs., February 23 10:30 - 11:30 AM, XL Center

Fri., February 24 10:00 - 10:30 AM, XL Center (game vs. Hershey)

Sat., February 25 10:10 - 10:40 AM, Champions Skating Center (game at Springfield)

Sun., February 26 9:00 - 9:30 AM, XL Center (game vs. Binghamton)

Mon., February 27 No practice

Pack Tracks:

On Saturday, March 4, when the Wolf Pack host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in a 3:00 game, the first 3,000 fans receive a free Wolf Pack bobblehead. Also, March 4 is Military Appreciation Day, with the Wolf Pack wearing special military-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefitting military-related charities.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 beers at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period. After this Friday, the next Friday-night home date is March 24, when the Pack host the Providence Bruins at 7:15 PM.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games, as well as the one Tuesday home date, will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40. After this Sunday, the next Family Value Pack game is next Wednesday, March 1, when the Wolf Pack host the Springfield Thunderbirds in a 7:00 PM game.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the XL Center ticket office, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger are just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $2 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451, or click here to request more info.

