Willy Garcia & Jose Berrios Honored As First International League Players Of The Week For 2017

News Release

The International League announced today that Charlotte right fielder Willy Garcia and Rochester right-hander Jose Berrios have been named the League's first Batter and Pitcher of the Week for the 2017 season, covering the period from April 6-9. This is the second career IL weekly award for Berrios, who won the same honor once in 2016 (June 27-July 3). Garcia is the first player from Charlotte to claim an IL weekly award since infielder Tim Anderson last May.

WILLY GARCIA, Charlotte Knights IL BATTER OF THE WEEK The IL's first Batter of the Week has been at the center of Triple-A Baseball's hottest start out of the gate. The classification's only 4-0 team, Charlotte, has outscored all other Triple-A teams by at least ten runs so far this season (39). Leading the charge has been outfielder Willy Garcia, who is hitting .533 and paces the International League with eight hits, 15 total bases, and nine runs scored to go along with a pair of homers, six walks, and 4 RBI. The result was a four-game series sweep over Norfolk, giving the Knights their best start since going 5-0 at the beginning of the 2011 campaign.

24-year-old Willy Garcia spent most of the past two seasons in the IL with Indianapolis, where he had been consistently ranked among the top prospects in the Pirates farm system. This offseason he was claimed by the White Sox. He has yet to make his Major League debut. Garcia is a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

JOSE BERRIOS, Rochester Red Wings IL PITCHER OF THE WEEK Former IL All-Star Jose Berrios won his Opening Day start on Saturday in Syracuse, tossing 6.0 shutout innings with seven strikeouts as Rochester rolled over the Chiefs 10-0. Berrios, who spent much of the spring pitching for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, scattered three hits and a walk while coasting through 6.0 frames on just 77 pitches. The Red Wings followed it up with a doubleheader sweep Sunday to begin the 2017 season with a sparkling 3-0 record.

22-year-old Jose Berrios is in his sixth season as a professional pitcher since being selected by Minnesota in the 1st round of the 2012 draft. Since first joining the Red Wings in 2015, he's posted a 17-8 record with a 2.71 ERA in 31 Triple-A starts. He got his first taste of the big leagues in 2016, making 14 starts for the Twins as a rookie. Berrios is a native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

G AVG H AB R 2B 3B HR RBI SLUG BB SB Week: 4 .533 8 15 9 1 0 2 4 1.000 6 0

G GS CG SHO W-L ERA IP H R ER BB K SV Week: 1 1 0 0 1-0 0.00 6.0 3 0 0 1 7 0

