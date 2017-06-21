Ryan Braun & Jonathan Villar to Rehab with Timber Rattlers Starting

News Release

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that Ryan Braun and Jonathan Villar will join the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Major League rehabilitation assignments starting on Thursday. The duo is scheduled to be with the Timber Rattlers through Sunday afternoon when the team concludes its four-game series with the Kane County Cougars at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Braun was placed on Milwaukee's 10-day disabled list with a left calf strain on May 26. Braun has played in 30 games for the Brewers this season. He is hitting .262 with seven homers and 19 RBI. Braun's brother Steve played twelve games for the Timber Rattlers during the 2009 season. This is the first rehab assignment Ryan Braun has ever done.

Villar was placed on Milwaukee's 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain on June 10. He has played 59 games with the Brewers this season. He is hitting .213 with six homers and 26 RBI this season.

The Timber Rattlers had a busy weekend planned before the announcement of the rehabilitation assignments.

The team will hold two Peanut Free Nights Thursday, June 22 and Friday, June 23. Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium will have no peanuts, peanut butter, or peanut based products to allow fans with peanut allergies a chance to enjoy the Timber Rattlers games against the Kane County Cougars. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm on both nights.

The game on June 22 is Dinosaur Night. Buddy from the PBS Kids' show Dinosaur Train will be at the game to meet with his fans. Rocco the T-Rex is going to be at the game, too. Additionally, Wisconsin-Oshkosh paleontologist Dr. Joseph Peterson will have fossils and photos from his dig sites for you to see. There are also plans for some other prehistoric surprises for fans both young and young-at-heart. Additionally, this game is a Craft Brews and Brats Thursday presented by Wisconsin Brewing Company, Badger Club Amber, Fox River Brewing Company, and Y100 with 12-ounce craft beers and Cher-Make brats available for $2.

Minion Night presented by EdVest Wisconsin College Savings Plan and North Shore Bank is set for June 23. There will be a few happy henchmen to welcome everyone to the ballpark and a Minion-themed giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. After the game there will be a fireworks display courtesy of FOX 11 and after the fireworks children 14 and under may participate in Kids Run the Bases presented by Menasha Corporation. This night is also an Arty's Old Fashioned Friday presented by WIXX with Arty's Old Fashion drinks available for $3.

Saturday night and Sunday afternoon are scheduled to be jersey auction nights. The players and coaches will wear Star Wars™ themed jerseys on Saturday to raise money for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. Military-themed jerseys will be worn by the team on Sunday to raise money for the Fox Valley Veterans Council, Inc.

Tickets for June 22, June 23, June 24, and June 25 are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER, or in person

