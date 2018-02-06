MLB Jr. HR Derby Coming to Fresno February 17

FRESNO, Calif. - Chukchansi Park will be one of several nationwide sites hosting the "Jr. Home Run Derby," a Major League Baseball event open to all kids 14 and under. The Fresno Grizzlies are presenting the event for area youth thanks to Dick's Sporting Goods. Young players will have the opportunity to hit on the same field as future MLB stars on Saturday, February 17 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is open to the general public.

Two separate fields measuring distance will be set up on the playing surface at Chukchansi Park. Top performers may advance further in the national tournament based on a good showing in Fresno. The event is free for contestants to attend and to participate in courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods.

Also included during the event are USA Baseball bat demos and coaching clinics; with new bat specifications for youth baseball taking effect this season, players will have the opportunity to swing the new USA Baseball-approved bats at a hitting station on the field at Chukchansi Park.

