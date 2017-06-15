Indy Earns Third Doubleheader Sweep of 2017

News Release

NORFOLK, VA - A seventh-inning rally and two strong pitching performances carried the Indianapolis Indians to a doubleheader and series sweep of the Norfolk Tides Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park. The Indians picked up 2-1 and 4-3 wins, leading to their sixth win in seven contests against Norfolk.

Indianapolis (36-29) rallied past the Tides in Game 1 of the twin bill, scoring twice in the seventh on two hits, two walks and two Norfolk (27-39) errors.

Gift Ngoepe ignited the offense in the frame with a leadoff double off the right-field wall. Eury Perez then dropped down a sacrifice bunt, and Tides catcher Chance Sisco skipped his throw into right field, allowing Ngoepe to trot home for the game-tying run. Tides reliever Logan Verrett (1-1) followed with an errant pickoff throw to first, moving Perez into scoring position.

Small ball continued for the Tribe, as Jackson Williams reached safely on a bunt down the third-base line. Justin Maffei plated the game-winning run on another bunt that resulted in a 3-6 double play.

Up 2-1, Dovydas Neverauskas nailed down his fifth save with a 1-2-3 seventh, needing just seven pitches to retire the side.

Tyler Glasnow (1-0) earned the win for the Indians, striking out eight over six innings. He allowed one run, two hits and four walks, including three straight on 13 consecutive balls to start the third inning. A sacrifice fly by Johnny Giavotella in the third resulted in Norfolk's only run.

In the nightcap, the Tribe overcame a 2-1 deficit with two runs in the third against Paul Fry. A passed ball leveled the score and Phil Gosselin put Indy on top for good with a single to right that plated Christopher Bostick.

The Indians added another run in the fourth on a Bostick two-out single, bringing home Perez from second. Perez had previously reached on a bunt single before swiping second base.

The Tides inched closer on a two-out solo home run by Drew Dosch in the fifth, but the Tribe held on for their third straight odd-year sweep at Norfolk. They swept a four-game set in 2013 and a three-gamer in 2015 at Harbor Park.

Nick Kingham (3-2) scattered eight hits over five innings of three-run ball to secure the win. Fry (2-1) took the loss after surrendering three runs (two earned) in two innings of relief for Norfolk. Johnny Barbato worked a scoreless seventh for his first save.

The Indians continue their six-game road trip with the opener of a three-game set at Charlotte beginning Friday night. The Tribe will send right-hander Clay Holmes (4-2, 3.73) to the mound, opposite Knights right-hander Lucas Giolito (2-6, 4.86). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. from BB&T Ballpark.

