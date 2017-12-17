Hickory Crawdads Friday Favorites

News Release

Renovation Update

Renovations are continuing at LP Frans Stadium! On Thursday, crews removed the poles holding up the protective netting in order to improve sight lines. The new netting will be supported by wires and will still extend down the lines to protect fans. The video (left) shows some highlights from the crew's work.

Yanio Perez Named to Fall League Top Prospects Team

2017 Crawdad all-star Yanio Perez was named to the Arizona Fall League's Top Prospects Team. The team is selected by the Fall League's managers and coaches and "recognizes players who distinguished themselves against other top prospects from every organization in Major League Baseball." During the six-week season, Perez hit .301 in 21 appearances, with 5 doubles, 2 homers and 9 RBIs.

Front Office Feature: Kevin McAlee

Each week, the Crawdads will introduce you to a member of the Front Office. This week's feature is Kevin McAlee, Director of Food and Beverage.

Years with the Crawdads: Going on my 4th year

Hometown: Johnsonburg, Pennsylvania

Brief Background: After I graduated college I spent 8 months bouncing around the country. I moved to California, then to Mississippi, and back to Pennsylvania before landing a job with the Crawdads.

Secret Talent: Sadly I have no talents

Nick Name: KMAC

Biggest Pet Peeve: When people don't use their turn signals.

On My Bucket List: Play golf in all 50 states. (PA, NY, NJ, NE, NC, TX, CA, MS, MD)

Personal Motto: "Whatever you do in this life, it's not legendary, unless your friends are there to see it" - Barney Stinson

If I was a color in a crayon box, I would be Black

Christmas Special

Save on our Christmas Ticket Book Special! You get 10 ticket vouchers to any 2018 Crawdads home game, plus 3 extra vouchers, 3 parking passes, AND a commemorative Crawdads Christmas ornament for only $75! Call

(828) 322-3000 to get yours.

The Crawdads Winter Caravan has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 9th. The Caravan is scheduled to include a slate of Rangers personnel, including manager Jeff Banister. You can get your ticket for the Winter Caravan here.

