Hens Clip Indians in Series Finale

News Release

INDIANAPOLIS - Drew VerHagen pitched into the sixth inning, and Efren Navarro and Brendan Ryan both homered to help the Toledo Mud Hens salvage the series finale, 4-0, over the Indianapolis Indians Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field. Indy went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the defeat.

Navarro put Toledo (31-39) in front for good with a line drive that snuck inside the right-field foul pole. His one-out blast in the fourth was plenty for VerHagen, Kyle Ryan, Logan Kensing and Edward Mujica.

Indianapolis (40-31) starter Nick Kingham succumbed to Brendan Ryan on a 3-2, two-out pitch in the fifth. The veteran shortstop launched his third long ball of the season onto the concourse beyond the left-field wall, extending the Hens' lead to 3-0.

In the seventh, Kingham struck out the first two batters he faced, but a two-out single by Omar Infante ultimately ended his day at a career-high 107 pitches. Brett McKinney walked Brendan Ryan on four pitches before Matt den Dekker slashed a single to left. On the play, Christopher Bostick had den Dekker's liner sneak under his glove, allowing Infante to score easily.

VerHagen (5-4) limited the Indians to three hits over 5.2 shutout innings. He scattered three walks with three strikeouts and watched from the dugout as Kyle Ryan retired Erich Weiss on a groundout to first to end the sixth.

Kingham (3-3) took the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits in 6.2 innings of work. He struck out six and threw 75 of his 107 pitches for strikes.

Bostick doubled in the eighth for his league-leading 21st two-bagger of the season.

The Indians begin a four-game series Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field against the Louisville Bats. The Tribe will send right-hander Clay Holmes (4-3, 4.09) to the mound. He'll be opposed by Bats righty Robert Stephenson (1-0, 0.69). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

