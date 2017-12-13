Heather Luna Named San Rafael Pacifics Assistant General Manager

News Release

SONOMA, Calif.- The San Rafael Pacifics named Heather Luna as their Assistant General Manager. Having previously worked in operations during Super Bowl 50 and 51, Luna brings National Football League experience to the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs.

"We're excited to have Heather join our team," said Pacifics President and General Manager Mike Shapiro in a team press release. "She brings us a wealth of operational experience and true passion for developing engaging fan experiences, which is what we're all about."

A native of Napa, Luna is a graduate of Sonoma State University with a Masters in Sport Management from the University of San Francisco. She will use her Bay Area roots to assist the Pacifics with operations, sponsorships, community relations and marketing, among others.

"When I think of my career, I strive for progression; progression that fills the gaps of skills that will improve my experience and knowledge in managing and operating professional sports organizations." Luna said. "I'm so excited to join the Pacifics for that reason. I expect to grow personally and professionally working with this great management team and ownership group."

Former Pacifics AGM Megan Castellucci will join the Napa Silverados expansion team front office.

