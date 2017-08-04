C\\"s Fall in Extra Innings to Open

News Release

(Ron Tonkin Field - Hillsboro, OR) - After building up an early eight-run lead that seemed insurmountable, the Vancouver Canadians watched as Hillsboro went on a run of its own scoring the game's final nine runs to stun the C's 9-8 on a base hit from SS Camden Duzenack in the bottom of the 11th to seal the victory.

Vancouver struck for eight runs in the top of the 2nd inning as the Canadians sent 12 hitters to the plate chasing Hillsboro starter RHP Tyler Badamo from the game after just 1 2/3 innings of work. Both LF Norberto Obeso and 1B Kacy Clemens hit bases clearing triples in the same inning marking the first time that has happened in the same inning for any Vancouver Canadians offense dating back to 2005 (source: MiLB stats).

With the Canadians up by eight, the game seemed in-hand as the 104-degree heat combined with the hangover of All-Star Week in Hillsboro seemed like plenty enough for the Hops to cash in their chips and look toward Friday's second go-around of this five-game series. Instead the Hops showed plenty of heart as they chipped away eventually tying the game at 8-8 when 2B Ryan Dobson hit a single to left field scoring DH Ryan Grotjohn (double).

In the bottom of the 11th inning, 2B Ryan Dobson would lead off the home half with a hard-fought walk from Canadians LHP Grayson Huffman, advance to second base on a sacrifice bunt from RF Bryan Araiza and scored on a line-drive down the right field line off the bat of SS Camden Duzenack that sent the 2,252 fans out at Ron Tonkin Field home sweaty, but happy.

The Canadians left nine runners on-base between the 3rd and 7th innings as Hops pitching refused to allow Vancouver to score after the 2nd inning. The lose pushes Vancouver to 3-5 (.375) on the second half of the season, four full games back of Spokane who topped the Eugene Emeralds 2-1 on Thursday out at Avista Stadium.

Vancouver and Hillsboro play game two of this five-game series on Friday, August 4th at 7:05pm out at Ron Tonkin Field as the Canadians (0-6) look for their victory of the season against the Hops. LHP Zach Logue (1-1, 1.13) gets the ball for the Canadians who look to bounce back from Thursday's hard luck loss.

