Bullfrogs Seeking Spilt

News Release

Green Bay, Wis- After Bullfrogs tough loss last night to the Madison Mallards 13-4 the Frogs look to bounce back for game two tonight. Despite a 4-3 lead in the 7th inning, the Frogs could not stop the Mallard's heavy bats during the 8th and 9th innings. The Frogs are now 1-6 during the second half of the season while the Mallards are 3-4.

Both series between the Mallards and the Bullfrogs have been split. The first series on June 3rd and 4th were split, 20-1 Mallards followed by 4-1 Bullfrogs. The second, on June 15th and 16th, was 16-0 Mallards and then 10-7 Bullfrogs. Green Bay looks to repeat this pattern and split another series tonight, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m..

Last night, Connor Wollersheim (Kent State) was selected as the Aurora BayCare Sports Medicine Player of the Game. Wollersheim (Kent State) was starting pitcher last night, throwing the first seven innings. He gave up only one walk, two earned runs, and struck out seven batters. Wollersheim has had seven starts for the Bullfrogs. He maintains a 2.31 ERA and has struck out 42 batters in 42.2 innings this season.

Infielders Riley Smith (Minnesota) and Richie Tecco (Rider University) both had multi-hit games last night for the Bullfrogs. Smith, the second baseman had three singles in five at-bats last night and shortstop Richie Tecco had two singles with one run and one RBI in three at bats. Alonzo Jones (Vanderbilt) had one hit, one run, and 3 RBIs. Alex Penner (Scottsdale CC), Willie Bourbon (Northwestern), and Dan Leckie (Lafayette College) also posted one hit each during last night's game.

Pitching tonight for the Bullfrogs is Jared Tobey, left-handed pitcher out of Wayne State University. Tobey on the season is posting a 4.77 ERA and have thrown 25 strikeouts in 37.2 innings pitched.

The next home game will be on July 14th versus the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Group and single game tickets are on sale now. For more information, call the Bullfrogs Ticket Office at 920.497.7225, or email info@greenbaybullfrogs.com or stop by the ticket office at 315 S. Baird Street, Green Bay, WI.

The Green Bay Bullfrogs are a member of the finest developmental league for elite college baseball players, the Northwoods League. The 2 3 -year-old summer collegiate league is the largest organized baseball league in the world with 20 teams, drawing significantly more fans, in a friendly ballpark experience, than any league of its kind. A valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and front office staff, 1 8 0 former Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (WAS), two-time World Series Champion Ben Zobrist (CHC) and MLB All-Stars Chris Sale (BOS), Jordan Zimmermann (DET), Curtis Granderson (NYM) and Lucas Duda (NYM).


