Bullfrogs Host Rivets for First Time this Season

The Green Bay Bullfrogs are set to host the Rockford Rivets for the first time this season. The Bullfrogs come into the game 7-10 and are coming off of a 10-7 victory in Madison. The Rivets come into the game with a 10-7 record and have won five of their last seven.

Last night the Frogs got a game back from the Mallards after dropping the first game of the series 16-0. The Frogs would go up 10-1 in the contest but six runs from the Mallards in the last two innings made things interesting. The Bullfrogs were led by Connor Wollersheim who got the win on the night improving to 3-0 on the season, Wollersheim would allow just one hit during his time on the mound tossing six strikeouts along the way, in six innings pitched. It was two three-run innings in the second and third that would give the Frogs the lead and then a four-run sixth would put the Frogs ahead for good.

Kyle Benyo was the Aurora BayCare Sports Medicine Player of the Night. Benyo went 3-4 with a single, double, and home run. His final stat line on the night: 3-4 3 H, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI. Benyo was also recognized by the League as the Northwoods League Player of the night for hitting his fourth Homerun of the season. It was the second time this season that Benyo would be chosen for the League Honor.

The Rockford Rivets currently sit in fourth place in the South Division, while the Bullfrogs are knotted up with three teams for fifth place. The Frogs have split their last 10 games 5-5. The Rivets notably have not been swept by a team since the first series of the season when they were swept by the Growlers.

The Rivets are led by Bren Spillane of Illinois. Spillane so far this season for Rockford is batting .370 and has 17 hits, three walks, and four RBI's. On the mound tonight for the Rivets will be Jack Garnath, Garnath is 2-1 this season with a 3.85 ERA

For the Bullfrogs on the bump will be Jared Tobey. Tobey is 1-0 on the season in three starts. Tobey has thrown eight strikeouts on the season. Tobey is coming off of his junior season at Wayne State University where he currently has the best winning percentage in school history.

