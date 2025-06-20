Zach Westbrook Helps the Garden City Wind Down the Pecos Bills
June 20, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos) News Release
Zach Westbrook got the win for the Garden City Wind thanks to 4 strikeouts. Zach Westbrook allowed 3 earned runs on 7 hits and 1 walks over 7 innings.
Ryan Risch got the loss for the Pecos Bills.
For the Garden City Wind, Zach Westbrook lead the way at the plate going 1-3.
Drew Woodley also helped the ballclub at the plate going 0-5.
This game was played in Garden City at Clint Lightner on 2025-06-20 at 6:30:00 PM
With the win the Garden City Wind move to 18-2 on the season.
Garden City Wind play North Platte 80s at Bill Wood Field at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 21 2025.
With the loss the Pecos Bills move to 13-10 on the season.
Pecos Bills play the Tucson Saguaros at Cyclone Ballparks at 6:30:00 PM on Jun 23 2025.
Pecos League Stories from June 20, 2025
