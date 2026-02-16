Youth Movement: Onye Ofoegbu, Lauren Briseño Earn Weekly LOVB Honors

Published on February 16, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







In a league full of veteran talent, two recent college stars excelled in League One Volleyball last week as second-year pro Onye Ofoegbu earned Offensive Player of the Week honors and rookie Lauren Briseño picked up Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Offensive Player of the Week: Onye Ofoegbu, Middle Blocker, LOVB Atlanta

A middle blocker for LOVB Atlanta, Onye was unstoppable on the attack last week. The second-year athlete out of Oregon broke LOVB's attacking efficiency mark, scoring on 13 of her 14 swings for a .929 attack percentage. She actually sat at 13-for-13 on the penultimate point but saw her 14th attack of the night recycled off the Nebraska block. Onye also added four blocks and an ace for 18 total points, six per set.

After breaking into the starting lineup earlier this month, Onye has improved each match, setting season highs in all categories against Nebraska. She is also the first member of 2025's LOVB 6 - a group of athletes who entered the league a month after finishing the 2025 NCAA volleyball season - to earn a weekly LOVB honor.

Defensive Player of the Week: Lauren Briseño, Libero, LOVB Houston

Houston's starting libero all season, Lauren paced her team to two three-set wins last week. She posted 4.67 digs per set - 28 total - with a minimum dig percentage of 89.5%. A key part of Houston's transition game, the team made kills on 64% on the first-year-pro's passes.

The first rookie to win a weekly award for LOVB, Lauren currently sits third in the league with 100 total digs and a 71.2% create percentage.

With the LOVB Classic now in the rearview mirror, the second half of the LOVB Pro season begins Thursday, February 19, when Lauren and LOVB Houston host Onye and LOVB Atlanta. That match begins at 7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Eastern at the Fort Bend County Epicenter. Tickets are now available, and the match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Previous LOVB Players of the Week

Offensive Player of the Week

February 9: Serena Gray, Middle Blocker, LOVB Salt Lake

February 2: Jordan Thompson, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Houston

January 26: Jordyn Poulter, Setter, LOVB Salt Lake

January 19: Callie Schwarzenbach, Middle Blocker, LOVB Madison

January 12: Serena Gray, Middle Blocker, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week

February 9: Manami Kojima, LIbero, LOVB Salt Lake

February 2: Ana Carolina da Silva, Middle Blocker, LOVB Nebraska

January 26: Jordyn Poulter, Setter, LOVB Salt Lake

January 19: Gong Xiangyu, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Madison

January 12: Kotoe Inoue, Libero, LOVB Austin







League One Volleyball Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.