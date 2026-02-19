Youth Inc. and League One Volleyball Announce Strategic Partnership to Inform, Inspire, and Entertain the Girls' Volleyball Community

Youth Inc., a Philadelphia-based digital media network founded by former NFL player and broadcaster Greg Olsen and focused exclusively on youth sports, today announced a strategic partnership with League One Volleyball (LOVB), the largest community in youth volleyball and the nation's first professional volleyball league built from the club up.

The partnership is built around a shared goal of developing and distributing high-quality volleyball content that informs, inspires, and entertains youth athletes, parents, and coaches, while highlighting the people, ideas, and experiences shaping the modern girls' volleyball landscape.

By combining Youth Inc.'s expertise in youth sports content development and distribution with LOVB's youth-to-pro presence in volleyball, the collaboration will deliver programming that is practical and educational for families and coaches, motivating for young athletes, and engaging for the broader volleyball community.

"Girls' volleyball is growing fast, and the community is hungry for content that actually helps-whether that's skill development, perspective, or simply seeing the game presented in a way that feels current and relatable," said Tim Murphy, Founder of Youth Inc. "LOVB brings unmatched access across the volleyball pathway, and Youth Inc. knows how to turn that access into content that serves athletes, parents, and coaches alike."

Complementary Strengths, One Shared Audience

LOVB has built a modern volleyball ecosystem that intentionally connects players at every level of the game, creating clarity and continuity for athletes navigating their development. Youth Inc. has established itself as a trusted voice in youth sports by focusing on content that supports decision-making, development, and enjoyment of sport for young athletes and the adults who guide them.

Together, the organizations will collaborate on a slate of original volleyball programming designed to meet the needs of youth players, professions and coaches across the girls' volleyball community.

Content Built for Learning, Motivation, and Enjoyment

Planned initiatives include:

The Courtney Thompson Show

A recurring, video-first series hosted by world champion, two-time Olympic medalist, & NCAA national champion Courtney Thompson, featuring conversations with volleyball players, coaches, and leaders. Thompson, who is LOVB's Head of Player Experience, will explore skill development, mindset, leadership, and the realities of the volleyball pathway in a format designed to be valuable for youth athletes, parents, and coaches alike.

Crossover Event Coverage like Triple Crown NIT/LOVB Classic

Youth Inc. will produce on-site content at the Triple Crown / LOVB Classic in Kansas City (February 13-16), capturing interviews, mic'd-up moments, and behind-the-scenes access that help young athletes learn, parents better understand the experience, and coaches gain perspective.

First-person LOVB Club Storytelling

A short-form video series inviting LOVB players and coaches to share practical insights-drills, routines, lessons learned, and advice they wish they had earlier-through simple, mobile-first submissions.

"At LOVB our mission has been to serve the volleyball community at every level, building a unique ecosystem that intentionally bridges the gap between a young athlete's first serve and their professional dreams," said Raquel Braun, Chief Media Officer at LOVB. "The partnership with Youth Inc., allows us to create a powerful platform to tell the stories of this community, allowing youth athletes, parents, and coaches to see themselves in our content and feel inspired by the clear, connected pathway we are building for the future of the sport."

Looking Ahead

The multi-year partnership will feature content distributed across Youth Inc. and LOVB owned and operated platforms, as well as select social channels. Over time, the collaboration is expected to expand in cadence, formats, and on-site activations.

At its core, the Youth Inc. x League One Volleyball partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping youth athletes enjoy the game, supporting parents and coaches with better information, and strengthening the girls' volleyball ecosystem as a whole.







