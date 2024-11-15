Yard Gnomes Announce New Ownership

Greenville, NC - After an exciting first season filled with community engagement and the building of a strong local fanbase, the Greenville Yard Gnomes are announcing a change in ownership. The team will be sold to a group deeply familiar with the league, ensuring a smooth transition and continued commitment to future success on the playing field and in the community.

The new ownership group, led by Jerry Petitt and his family, founded the Coastal Plain League nearly 30 years ago and brings a wealth of experience and a long-standing dedication to summer collegiate baseball and community engagement.

"Our family is passionate about the power of baseball as a shared community experience and have seen that grow via the Coastal Plain League", Petitt shared. "The Yard Gnomes have built a really strong foundation in their first year and we are excited to work together with our fans and community leaders to make the team an integral part of the Greenville experience."

Greenville city leaders have been a critical partner in bringing summer collegiate baseball to the region, and the investment in the stadium and infrastructure will continue to benefit the community in the years to come. The transition will be seamless, and the team will continue to play in the Coastal Plain League - one of the top collegiate summer baseball leagues in the country and best in the region. As part of the change, the dedication to providing high-quality entertainment and great baseball will continue with several enhancements for the 2025 season.

"We have been deeply honored to be part of this community and have seen incredible support from the fans, local businesses, and the city itself," stated Mike Birling, Vice President CBC Sports. "Over the past year, we invested over $600,000 into the stadium and built a brand the Emerald City has embraced. We are confident the new ownership group has the vision, experience, and resources to take the team to the next level."

"CBC Sports will continue to be involved with Greenville through our ownership of the Coastal Plain League and are committed to the long-term success of both the team and the community," added Birling.

The team has built strong partnerships with local sponsors and businesses, and the fans' energy and enthusiasm have been a source of inspiration. The new ownership group plans to build on these foundations, ensuring that the Yard Gnomes remain a key part of the city's culture. The Yard Gnomes will have more updates to share, including details on front office leadership, ticket packages and promotions for the 2025 season.

The Greenville Yard Gnomes are a collegiate summer baseball team in the Coastal Plain League. Started in the summer of 2024, the Yard Gnomes play their home games at Guy Smith Stadium from late May to early August. Visit www.yardgnomesbaseball.com for more information.

