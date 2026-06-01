Yakima Valley and Kelowna Players Earn Accolades.

Published on June 1, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release







Monday morning, the West Coast League announced its Baker Tilly Player and Pitcher of the Week awards for the opening series of the 2026 season, the League's 21st.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Josh Mawhinney, Yakima Valley Pippins

Fresh off his freshman season at Utah Valley, Mawhinney looked like anything but a newcomer in his WCL debut. Saturday night, the Yakima Valley righty struck out 10 over five shutout innings against Walla Walla, holding the Sweets to two hits in a 7-1 Pippins victory. He struck out the side in the first inning and fanned at least one batter in four of his five frames.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Matthew Pena, Kelowna Falcons

Pena played for Kelowna in 2024, spent last summer elsewhere, and came back this week as if he'd never left. The Cal State Northridge junior - who led the Matadors with 15 home runs and 49 RBI this spring - homered three times in the series against defending WCL champion Bellingham, including twice in Sunday's 13-7 victory, with seven RBI. In addition to his three home runs, Pena totaled nine RBI and reached base six times in the series.

About the West Coast League

The West Coast League is western North America's premier summer collegiate baseball league. With teams ranging throughout Washington, Oregon, British Columbia and Alberta, the WCL offers top collegiate players the chance to compete at a high level, develop their skills, and showcase their talents in front of thousands of fans, MLB scouts, and national media. In 2025's MLB Draft, two WCL alumni were among the first seven picks.







West Coast League Stories from June 1, 2026

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