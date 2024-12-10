Women's Lacrosse League and Whirlpool Introduce Inaugural Four Teams, Set to Debut at 2025 Championship Series

LOS ANGELES - The Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) has unveiled its four inaugural teams: the Boston Guard, New York Charging, Maryland Charm, and California Palms. These teams were selected through a detailed analysis of market factors such as broadcast viewership, women's lacrosse fandom, youth participation, and past PLL success. Making their debut at the 2025 Championship Series, these teams will compete for the first-ever WLL title from February 11-17 at The St. James in Washington, D.C., marking a historic moment for the sport.

The WLL will showcase the world's best lacrosse players in the dynamic Olympic Sixes format, paving the way for women's lacrosse to debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. With fast-paced action on a condensed field, a shortened shot clock, and draws only at the start of each quarter, the format promises excitement and intensity. WLL teams will compete alongside the top four PLL teams from the 2024 season, vying for the third PLL Championship Series title, making this a landmark event for the sport.

"These inaugural four WLL teams represent the legacy, ambition, excitement and future of women's lacrosse," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "When WLL pros step onto the field this February, fans worldwide- especially in Boston, New York, Maryland, and California- will witness the pinnacle of our sport. We're proud to create a new platform where elite women's players can compete for championships, represent their communities, and inspire the next generation of athletes."

"Whirlpool is proud to be a founding partner of the WLL and welcome the league's first four teams home," said Shannon Blakely, CMO North America Region at Whirlpool. "Establishing a platform for elite female athletes to showcase their extraordinary talent, we can't wait to watch the Boston Guard, New York Charging, Maryland Charm, and California Palms compete at the highest level, and inspire the next generation of lacrosse players along the way."

The WLL is backed by founding partners Whirlpool and Lexus. Launched earlier this year by the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL), the creation of the WLL marks the league's biggest investment in women's lacrosse to date. In 2024, the PLL hosted its first professional women's lacrosse exhibition in the US - the Unleashed All-Star Game - after international exhibitions in Japan over the last three years. At the 2024 PLL All-Star Skills Competition, fans watched Charlotte North shoot a record 92 miles per hour in the Fastest Shot Competition, as well as Izzy Scane, Alex Aust Holman and Dana Dobbie compete in the Lacrosse Derby.

