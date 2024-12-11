WNBPA, WNBA Joint Statement Regarding Preliminary CBA Meeting

NEW YORK - Earlier today, the Women's National Basketball Players Association ("WNBPA") and Women's National Basketball Association ("WNBA") met in person to discuss the Collective Bargaining Agreement ("CBA"). Today's meeting included preliminary conversations and constructive dialogue, with a mutual agreement to continue discussions for a transformational, new CBA.

Meeting participants from the Players Association included Nneka Ogwumike (WNBPA President and CBA Committee Co-Chair), Kelsey Plum (WNBPA First Vice President), Elizabeth Williams (WNBPA Secretary), Napheesa Collier (WNBPA Vice President), Satou Sabally (WNBPA CBA Committee Co-Chair), DiJonai Carrington (Player Representative), Stef Dolson (Player Representative), and WNBPA Executive Director Terri Carmichael Jackson, as well as additional Union staff and advisors.

Meeting participants from the league included WNBA Labor Relations Committee members, and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, as well as additional league staff and advisors.

