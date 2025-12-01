WNBA Statement Regarding Extension of Collective Bargaining Agreement

Published on November 30, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The Women's National Basketball Association issued the following statement today:

"The WNBA and WNBPA have agreed to extend the current collective bargaining agreement through January 9, 2026, with either party having the option to terminate the extension with 48 hours' advance notice. The WNBA and WNBPA are continuing to work toward a new agreement."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 30, 2025

WNBA Statement Regarding Extension of Collective Bargaining Agreement - WNBA

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.