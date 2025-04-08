WNBA and Mielle Launch New HBCU Event Intern Program at AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025, Celebrating Third Year as Official Textured Hair Sponsor

NEW YORK - The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and Mielle, one of the fastest-growing Black-founded and women-led beauty brands, announced today an expansion of their third-year partnership to include a new Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) initiative. At the start of the 2023 season, Mielle made history as the first "Official Textured Hair Care Partner" of the WNBA and will continue to serve in that capacity and as an Official Marketing Partner.

The WNBA and Mielle will launch the HBCU Event Intern Program at the AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025, which is a one-of-a-kind event internship experience that provides career development opportunities in the business of basketball for a select group of HBCU students. For the first time ever, this program will be held at the WNBA's largest marquee event.

The initiative marks the league's first social impact program focused on HBCUs. The HBCU Event Intern Program will provide networking opportunities, meet-and-greets with WNBA players, presentations from league staff, community service initiatives, and opportunities to shadow league staff throughout various departments.

A diverse group of students will be selected from various HBCUs, including two student athletes from the Lady Pirates basketball team at Hampton University, with which Mielle proudly maintains an ongoing partnership.

"Mielle has played an integral role in helping the WNBA set a new standard when it comes to engaging the community," said WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison. "Our continued work together paves the way for an even greater and more sustainable impact, especially with a new student event intern program that will support the next generation of leaders."

"We're proud to continue elevating the best women's basketball talent in the world with our third year growing with the WNBA," shared Monique Rodriguez, Mielle Founder & CEO. "This year, we are even more excited to introduce the HBCU Event Intern Program to continue helping students achieve their career dreams in the sports business."

Mielle will return as associate partner of WNBA Live, a multi-day interactive fan festival at AT&T WNBA All-Star that celebrates the intersection of the WNBA, fashion, music, and culture. As a WNBA Live partner at AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 from July 18-19 in Indianapolis, Mielle will host an on-site activation that includes a sampling of their products and player meet-and-greet opportunities.

Mielle will also be an associate partner for the WNBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm, which will take place on Monday, April 14.

