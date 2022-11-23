Windy City Awarded 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game

The Windy City ThunderBolts are honored to be selected as host of the 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game and related events. The league's 30th annual mid-summer classic is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12th at Crestwood's Ozinga Field. This marks its return to the Chicago Southland for the first time in over two decades.

The All-Star Game will be the culmination of a two-day event that will feature a Skills Competition on Tuesday, July 11th. This first-of-its-kind event will showcase the league's best players as they square off in bunting, throwing and hitting competitions and end with the traditional home run derby.

The following night, the league's best players will gather for the main event, the 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game. In addition to the game, fans will enjoy other activities including face painting, balloon artists and the nationally recognized mascot inflatable show "ZOOperstars!". The night concludes with a massive firework spectacular.

All of the All-Star events will involve several South Side charities, with the Skills Competition teams and the All-Star Game teams competing to raise funds on-behalf of their respective charity.

This will be the second time that Crestwood has played host to the Frontier League All-Star Game. The Cook County Cheetahs hosted it at Hawkinson Ford Field, (now Ozinga Field), in 2001 when over 2,800 fans came out to see the East defeat the West 4-1.

"As a lifelong Southsider, I cannot overstate how excited our organization is to bring the Frontier League All-Star Game back to Ozinga Field for the first time in over twenty years," said ThunderBolts General Manager Mike VerSchave. "We look forward to hosting this prestigious event, making the Frontier League, the Village of Crestwood and the Chicago Southland proud."

The Frontier League has been in operation since 1993 and has produced 50 future Major Leaguers. Last year's All-Star Game in Washington, Pennsylvania featured three players that were signed to Major League organizations shortly afterward.

"The Frontier League is excited to head to the South Side of Chicago to showcase the talent in the league," said Frontier League President Eric Krupa. "The Windy City ThunderBolts staff have been working for more than a year in order to put together one of the most anticipated events on the baseball calendar."

In addition to the ThunderBolts, only the Evansville Otters and Gateway Grizzlies were members of the league since Crestwood's last All-Star event 22 years ago. The ThunderBolts, Crestwood and the Chicago Southland will showcase themselves to a brand new audience in 2023 as the league's 16-team reach now includes the Midwest and Northeastern United States, as well as three teams in Canada.

More information on the 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game and related events can be found in our official All-Star Game Guide located HERE!

â2023 ALL-STAR WEEK DATES TO REMEMBER

Tuesday, July 11th at 6:30 pm: Frontier League Skills Competition and Home Run Derby

Wednesday, July 12th at 6:30 pm: 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game

ALL-STAR WEEK TICKET INFORMATION

Individual ticket information for both the Skills Competition, Home Run Derby and All-Star Game will be announced in the Spring of 2023.

Lower level seating will be EXTREMELY limited.

Currently the only way to guarantee lower level seats to either event is to purchase Season Tickets or an All-Star Holiday Pack (pack to be announced after Thanksgiving).

