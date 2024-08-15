Williams Named NECBL MVP and Top Prospect, Hacopian Named Rookie of the Year

August 15, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) News Release







NORTH ADAMS, Mass. - The New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) is proud to announce the recipients of three 2024 regular season awards - Rick Ligi Most Valuable Player, Stephen Strasburg Top Pro Prospect and Rookie of the Year.

The NECBL postseason awards are all voted on by managers across the NECBL at the conclusion of the regular season and announced by the New England League.

2024 Rick Ligi Most Valuable Player: Dixon Williams (Newport Gulls, 2B/3B, ECU)

The Rick Ligi Most Valuable Player award goes to the player who demonstrates consistency, hard-work and all-out effort on the field and behind the plate that results in winning plays for their team.

Williams had one of the most successful seasons for the Newport Gulls, as he also garnered the honors of NECBL Batting Champion. Williams led the Gulls in batting average, RBI and runs scored with 35, demonstrating his ability to reach base on a nightly basis. Williams' 17 stolen bases also led the team.

On the field, Williams proved his value doubled. Williams played games at both second and third base in 2024, yielding a perfect .1000 fielding percentage at second and a .952 fielding percentage at third. A majority of his games were played at the hot corner with 224.2 total innings at the position, posting 15 putouts and 44 assists with just three errors all season.

2024 Stephen Strasburg Top Pro Prospect: Dixon Williams (Newport Gulls, 2B/3B, ECU)

The Stephen Strasburg Top Pro Prospect award goes to the player that presents himself as the most prepared to take the next step towards the big leagues, a player that steps up in the biggest moments for their team.

Williams had one of the best all-around seasons across the NECBL, taking home three league-wide awards in being the batting champion, MVP and now the top-prospect.

Williams demonstrated his prospective value as a potential MLB draft prospect by putting his game on display all summer. Williams was stout both at the plate and on the field.

"Dixon Williams was the best player in the NECBL all summer," said Gulls general manager Chuck Paiva. "His work ethic and his consistent approach is a good recipe for his baseball dream of playing in the MLB."

The 2024 MVP and Top Pro Prospect posted a two-run homer and the walk-off RBI single in extra innings to propel the Gulls to their second-consecutive NECBL Championship in an 8-7 victory over the fourth-seeded Sanford Mainers. The Gulls finished the regular season 27-16 and added a 6-1 postseason stint en route to securing the Fay Vincent Sr. Cup.

2024 Rookie of the Year: Chris Hacopian (Martha's Vineyard Sharks, Shortstop, Maryland)

The Rookie of the Year Award goes to the best rookie throughout the season, someone who proved to be a vital piece of the team's roster.

Hacopian was named the starting shortstop for the East Division roster at the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game at Muzzy Field in Bristol. The shortstop was at the top of the team leaderboard in almost every offensive category. Hacopian crushed nine home runs on the season, good for a tie for first on the Sharks and hit .370, second on the team. Hacopian was tied with his fellow All-Star teammate Reese Robinett for the team lead in RBI with 32.

Hacopian's best game of the season came on July 6 at Ocean State, where he went 3-for-5, crushing a home run and driving in four runs while also scoring two in a 9-7 win for the Sharks.

The 2024 Rookie of the Year helped Martha's Vineyard earn the last spot in the NECBL postseason tournament before concluding the season versus top-seeded Vermont in the opening round. The Sharks concluded the regular season 20-22 before dropping its first two postseason contests.

The NECBL congratulates Dixon Williams and Chris Hacopian on their season and all they have accomplished!

The New England Collegiate Baseball League is a wooden bat college summer league that fields teams in all six New England states. Partially funded by Major League Baseball, the New England League started play in 1994 and has sent over 230 alumni to the Major Leagues with nearly 30 alumni taken in the first round of the MLB Draft. For continuing coverage of the NECBL, visit NECBL.com and follow the league on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

