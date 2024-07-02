Will the Outlaws Bring Back 4th of July Fireworks in Denver?

July 2, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Welcome to the 10th recording of One on Ones! This week on the pod, Mike and Paul recap what was a wonderful Indigenous Heritage Weekend in Minneapolis and look towards the upcoming 4th of July Weekend in Boston.

Intro: (00:00) Boston Homecoming (01:13) Indigenous Heritage & Wk 4 Recap (06:15) Week 5 Preview (22:50) Development Academies (25:00) Defender's 100 Shots a Day (31:30) 4th of July in Denver (33:37)

