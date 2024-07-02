Premier Lacrosse League Adds Unleashed Women's Lacrosse Pros to 2024 All-Star Skills Competition

July 2, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today announced new additions to its 2024 All-Star Game and Skills Competition, presented by Better Mortgage. For the first time, professional Women's lacrosse athletes will participate in the PLL All-Star Skills Competition, with Charlotte North, Izzy Scane, Dana Dobbie, Alex Aust Holman, and Emily Hawryschuk set to compete alongside the PLL All-Stars in accuracy, shot speed, and relay challenges.

"We're excited to announce that our PLL All-Stars will be competing against the best women's lacrosse players in the world this year at our All-Star Skills Competition in Louisville," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "This year's All-Star Skills Competition will showcase the creativity, power, and agility of the Unleashed All-Stars, and our Eastern and Western Conference's PLL All-Stars."

"We can't wait to showcase the speed, finesse, and power of women's lacrosse alongside the PLL All-Stars at this year's Skills Competition," said Charlotte North, attacker for the US Women's National Team, Unleashed training partner, NCAA Champion and Tewaaraton Winner. "Lacrosse fans in Louisville and around the country watching on ESPN+ are in for a show when the Unleashed and PLL All-Stars take the field to compete."

The All-Star Skills Competition will take place at 1:15pm ET on ESPN+ ahead of the PLL All-Star Game on ESPN and ESPN+ at 3pm ET, with final rounds of the Accuracy and Fastest Shot competitions to take place at halftime of the All-Star Game.

The Accuracy challenge final will feature the top scoring PLL All-Star and Unleashed All-Star, competing for the overall Accuracy title. The Fastest Shot final will feature the top two Unleashed All-Stars competing for the Women's Fastest Shot title, and the top two PLL All-Stars competing for the Men's Fastest Shot title.

