Which Super League Players Should be Called up to the USWNT?: Super League Game Week

On the latest episode of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder discuss the depth of Dallas Trinity FC after the substitutes sparked last week's 3-2 comeback win over Lexington SC, why Spokane Zephyr FC should be impressed with their draw against Carolina Ascent FC, and which Super League players they think Emma Hayes should call up to the U.S. Women's National Team. Tampa Bay Sun FC's Cecilie Fløe Nielsen joins the show to talk about her experience since moving from Denmark to Florida, recovering from hurricanes Helene and Milton and how she has been able to immediately impact the team since her arrival.

