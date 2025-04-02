Which Four Teams Will Make the Inaugural Playoffs?: Super League Game Week

April 2, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder break down Carolina Ascent's big win over Dallas Trinity and what Tampa Bay needs to turn its recent draws into wins. They also give their predictions for which four teams will finish above the playoff line and make it to the Super League's first postseason. Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole later joins the show to give his take on the team's recent form, what has changed from the fall to the spring schedules, his biggest challenges and rewards as a first-time professional head coach, and what the future of women's soccer and women's sports in the U.S. looks like.

