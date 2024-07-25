Sports stats



Canadian Football League

Which CFL Players Could Compete in the 2024 Olympics?

July 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


With the 2024 Summer Olympics soon kicking off, Donnovan Bennett and Henoc Muamba list off some of current CFL players they believe could compete for a medal in the Olympics, including who the fastest players could be for the 100m sprint.

New episodes of The Waggle podcast are available for download every Wednesday on Spotify and Apple Podcasts!

Listen to The Waggle Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3pItVhvoMXRxREn3Y01ZDg?si=44d4554b97844529 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-waggle/id1126892989

Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from July 25, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central