Which CFL Players Could Compete in the 2024 Olympics?

With the 2024 Summer Olympics soon kicking off, Donnovan Bennett and Henoc Muamba list off some of current CFL players they believe could compete for a medal in the Olympics, including who the fastest players could be for the 100m sprint.

