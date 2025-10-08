When Jackson Crowder Met Ovi at Caps Camp
Published on October 8, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video
Washington Capitals prospect Jackson Crowder talks about getting drafted and running into Alex Ovechkin.
Check out the United States Hockey League Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2025
- Ten Lancers Alums Appear on NHL Opening Night Rosters - Omaha Lancers
- Steel Fans Can Bring Their Dogs to Friday's Game - Chicago Steel
- Bowl, Battle, Black Hawks - Waterloo Black Hawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.