What Were the Biggest Moments of the Super League this Fall?: Super League Game Week

December 18, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)







On the latest episode of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder are joined by USL Super League President Amanda Vandervort to recap the first four months of the league as it heads into winter break following the Fall Finale. Vandervort discusses what she's learned from the players and coaches, how the streaming deal with NBC's Peacock brought accessibility to the league, how US Soccer has been involved in the growth of the league, and what to expect in the spring and in future seasons.

USL Super League Stories from December 18, 2024

