What to Watch for During Final Week of LOVB's Regular Season

Published on March 31, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







After 12 weeks of riveting play, we're down to the final six matches of League One Volleyball's 2026 regular season. With an abundance of volleyball going on this week, here are three things to watch for:

Who Wins the Race to Louisville?

After last year, LOVB changed the postseason format to inject excitement and meaning into each match, and that change is paying off. With two matches remaining for each team, five squads are still eligible for a Playoffs berth, and two are in contention for the regular season crown. This race is going down to the wire.

The top four teams in the regular season standings reach the LOVB Playoffs., held April 10-12 in Louisville, Kentucky. Two - LOVB Houston and LOVB Atlanta - have already clinched their berths, but the last two are anybody's guess. At 12-6, Houston leads the league by two matches and can clinch the regular season title with any win. At 10-8, Atlanta has a path to that crown if Houston loses out and Atlanta wins out, including a dominant sweep of Houston on April 4.

The remaining berths will go to two of LOVB Nebraska (9-9), LOVB Salt Lake (9-9) or LOVB Austin (8-10). If any team wins out, they'll clinch a berth. Salt Lake can also clinch by beating Austin on April 2, but a win against LOVB Madison on April 4 doesn't guarantee a berth. Neither does one specific win for Nebraska or Austin; each must either win twice or get the correct set of results in other matches to see their ticket punched.

Among the possibilities that can happen: a three-way tie at 9-11, a three-way tie at 10-10, or even a four-way tie at 10-10. Each possibility results in a different team being eliminated. And, LOVB Madison (6-12) certainly has the ability to play spoiler with matches left against Atlanta and Salt Lake.

The postseason possibilities feel endless this year, and they'll change seemingly point by point during the final two days of play.

Tiebreaking Procedures

Goodbye to the G.O.A.T

On Saturday, April 4, the Governor is ending her term.

As announced in January, renowned Nebraska outside hitter Jordan Larson is retiring from professional volleyball. Saturday's match against Austin will be her final regular season match and final time in front of a hometown crowd.

Fans attending the match are encouraged to stick around post-match for a special sendoff.

While this year is her last, Jordan is hoping to get a couple more weeks of volleyball. She and Nebraska are a couple of wins away from clinching a LOVB Playoffs berth, and they're peaking at the right time. Nebraska has gone 6-2 in the last eight matches to climb into a top four position - they're currently third via a tiebreaker against Salt Lake.

Jordan herself has caught fire with seven matches at 10+ points during that span and setting her LOVB career best in points three times. "I'm really just trying to take each opportunity," she said a couple weeks ago. "I've always felt that going out and playing, but we're coming down to crunch time and how can I leave it all out there with no regrets. I'm going down swinging."

Tickets are still available for the match, and fans nationwide can watch Jordan's final home game for free on Victory+.

Individual Hardware Up for Grabs

In addition to the regular season and league team titles, LOVB issues individual accolades to the best athlete at each position, best coach, and overall league MVP. Some contests don't feel that close - we all know the one we're talking about here - but the final week's performances can have significant impacts on others. These final six matches will be the last opportunities for athletes to separate themselves from one another. Who will go off and play their way into one of LOVB's major awards?

Also wrapping up this weekend is LOVB Icons, the league's all star program. LOVB Icons honors the players who are making the biggest difference on and off the court. Fans, players and coaches all will vote on who they think are those helping grow the sport of volleyball and inspiring the next generations. Fan vote will count for 50% of the weighted scoring. Voting closes April 4, so vote for your top LOVB Icons today!

This Week's LOVB Matches

Wednesday, April 1

LOVB Houston at LOVB Nebraska | 7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Eastern | Watch on USA Network

Thursday, April 2

LOVB Atlanta at LOVB Madison | 7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Eastern | Stream on ESPN+

LOVB Salt Lake at LOVB Austin | 7 p.m. Central | Stream Free on Victory+

Saturday, April 4

LOVB Houston at LOVB Atlanta | 5 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Central | Stream on ESPN+

LOVB Austin at LOVB Nebraska | 7 p.m. Central | Stream Free on Victory+

LOVB Madison at LOVB Salt Lake | 7 p.m. Mountain/8 p.m. Central | Stream Free on Victory+ or watch locally on Madison CW







League One Volleyball Stories from March 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.