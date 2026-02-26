What Makes a Great MASL Goalkeeper?: Soccer Signal

Published on February 26, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)







Welcome back to Soccer Signal, the Major Arena Soccer League's newest analysis series, breaking down the indoor game from both sides of the glass: the analytical press box and the technical coaching floor.

In Episode Four, hosts Joseph Reina and Mark Litton tackle the subject of Mark's expertise: goalkeeping, and use advanced data and league-wide trends to add critical context to the results fans see every week during the show's third segment, Numbers and Nuance.

This episode also features an exclusive interview with Kansas City Comets Head Coach Stefan Stokic, who explains how he integrates younger players into the squad, his team's statistically significant defense, and how data analytics guides his tactical approach.







