West Coast League MVP Tingelstad Returns for Falcons 2019 Campaign

April 24, 2019 - West Coast League (WCL) - Kelowna Falcons News Release





KELOWNA, B.C. - The Kelowna Falcons Baseball Club is pleased to announce reigning West Coast League MVP Trent Tingelstad will return to the team for the 2019 season.

Tingelstad comes into this year after an explosive summer in 2018 with the Falcons, placing 2n in the West Coast League with a .350 batting average in 157 at-bats and 44 games. The 5'11", 213-pound outfielder finished with the most home runs in the WCL with 9 while collecting 40 runs batted in, which ranked 2nd in the league. Tingelstad also finished with 13 doubles which ranked him tied for 3rd in the league in that regard.

The Marysville, Washington product enters his 3rd season with the Falcons after playing the last two summers in the Central Okanagan. Tingelstad is fresh off of playing his first season with the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks as he continued his hot play in the summer. Trent led the Warhawks in batting average (.374), hits (37), doubles (9) and RBI's (23) as well as showing strong plate discipline with a team-high 25 walks. Tingelstad's season left an impression on the Sun Belt Conference as well, finishing with the highest on-base percentage (.504) in the conference.

Tingelstad and the Falcons will open their 2019 season on the road against the Bellingham Bells beginning on Tuesday, June 4th before coming back to Kelowna for their home-opening series to host the newest team in the WCL, the Ridgefield Raptors for a three-game series beginning on Friday, June 7th. Tickets are available for purchase now and can be bought by calling (250) 763-4100.

