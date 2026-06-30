Wenatchee and Kelowna Garner Awards.

Published on June 30, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release







Monday, the West Coast League announced its Baker Tilly Player and Pitcher of the Week awards for June 22-28.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Landon White, Wenatchee AppleSox

White (Gonzaga) was the engine who powered the clinching of Wenatchee's first-half North Division title, batting .545 (12 for 22) as the AppleSox went 4-2 on the week, including their decisive 13-6 win in Walla Walla in their last first-half game. The slugger also drew six walks, racked up three doubles and a home run, drove in seven runs, and scored nine, finishing with a 1461 OPS.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Seth Sumner, Kelowna Falcons

Sumner (Mt. San Antonio College) was dominant in both his starts last week. Tuesday, he shut out Kamloops over five innings, striking out eight. Then Sunday night at Yakima Valley, he held the Pippins to one run over six innings, fanning four more. For the week: 11 innings, 12 strikeouts, a 0.82 ERA and 1.09 WHIP.







West Coast League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.