Weekend Preview: December 28-29

Christmas break has come and gone and the Colts are right back at it with a home-and-home with the North Bay Battalion. The Colts trail the Niagara IceDogs by two points for first place in the Eastern Conference, with the Colts having played one less game.

Saturday, December 28th vs North Bay:

The Colts and Battalion have only played once this season, in the Colts' home opener on September 28th. The Colts will look to start fresh in the second half of the season with a standing-room-only crowd at Sadlon Arena. The game marks the first time Dalyn Wakely and Shamar Moses will play against their former teams after the trade on October 10th. In the past ten games, the Battalion hold a 3-6-1-0 record while the Colts boast a 6-2-1-1 record.

Sunday, December 29th at North Bay:

A quick turnaround on Sunday morning will see Dalyn Wakely return to North Bay for the first time on the opposite side after playing in 199 games as a member of the Battalion. The Colts enter Sunday with a .694% road percentage while the Battalion holds a .500% record at home.

Other notes:

The Colts will be without Beau Akey, Cole Beaudoin, Emil Hemming, and Emil Hemming as they are participating in the 2025 World Juniors.

