Week 9 Preview: National Arena League

OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League prepares for an action packed Week 9. The league hosts four games this week between Saturday and Sunday. Check out the full preview for each game. All Week 9 games at www.nationalarenaleague.com/videos/collection#/Games available on all mobile devices or watch on your smart TV by going to our 2025 Season Video Playlist on YouTube.

Week 9 Preview:

Shreveport Rouxgaroux (2-2) vs. Beaumont Renegades (4-0)

The Renegades win streak continues or ends in week 9 against their closest opponent the Shreveport Rouxgaroux who are hungry for this matchup. The American Division matchup will kick off Saturday, May 3rd in Beaumont, TX.

Dallas Falcons vs. Omaha Beef (4-1)

Going into week 9 the defending NAL Champion Omaha Beef look good and will play at home against a non-league opponent the Dallas Falcons. The Beef last played April 19th against their rival the Sioux City Bandits, the Beef came out on top 24-17, marking the first win for the Beef's new Head Coach Brandon Negron. The Beef kickoff Saturday, May 3rd at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Wheeling Miners (2-3) vs. Colorado Spartans (4-2)

The NAL's cross division game pins the Wheeling Miners in Denver to face the Colorado Spartans this is the second time these to teams faced off the Spartans escaped with 49-44 in a close game against the Miners. However the Miners are on a two-game win streak. Check out this game Saturday, May 3rd in Denver, CO.

Sioux City Bandits (2-3) vs. Idaho Horsemen (3-3)

Sunday Night we have a National Division battle between the Bandits and Horsemen both teams look to improve their records and will kickoff against each other in Nampa, ID at the Ford Idaho Center. The Horsemen are back at home after their biggest win of the year 62-24 against Las Vegas. The Bandits look to bounce back after back to back losses against two tough opponents in close games a four point loss to their rival Omaha Beef and a three point lost to the undefeated Beaumont Renegades it would be hard to challenge how hungry Sioux City is for a win and may take that out Sunday Night against the Idaho Horsemen.

